Tipperary, Down and Dublin club games to be shown in TG4's upcoming GAA coverage

The McGrath brothers will be in action for Loughmore-Castleiney in the TG4 televised game on 16 August.

TIPPERARY HURLING ALONG with football games from Down and Dublin will feature in TG4′s GAA club coverage across the weekend of 14-16 August.

The station have today released their latest coverage plans with the set of fixtures they will be televising. It had already been announced that Donegal football (St Eunan’s v Kilcar), Wexford hurling (Faythe Harriers) and Mayo football (Breaffy v Castlebar Mitchels) would be in the spotlight this weekend.

The following weekend will see 2020 All-Ireland club finalists Kilcoo in action in the Down senior football championship against Mayobridge on Friday 14 August with coverage starting at 7.15pm

Then Sunday 16 August will see Loughmore-Castleiney take on Kilruane MacDonaghs in the Tipperary senior hurling championship with live coverage from 2.15pm. There will be 2019 All-Ireland winners from Liam Sheedy’s Premier setup involved as the McGrath brothers are central figures for Loughmore while Niall O’Meara is a star player for Kilruane.

The deferred game on that Sunday will be from Dublin with Raheny, the club of Brian Fenton and Brian Howard, taking on St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh from 4.15pm.

That match will be part of the final round of group matches in the Dublin senior football championship with the county board releasing details of those fixtures today with quarter-final places up for grabs.

Source: Twitter - @DubGAAOfficial

