Limerick and Roscommon senior GAA club games live on TV next Sunday

THE LIMERICK AND Roscommon senior championships are in the spotlight in next Sunday’s live GAA club action on TG4.

The first game as part of the GAA BEO double bill is the Roscommon senior quarter-final between St Brigid’s and Pádraig Pearses.

Reigning champions St Brigid’s progressed last season to win the Connacht final and feature in the All-Ireland decider where they lost out narrowly, 2-10 to 1-12, against Derry’s Watty Grahams Glen. They pit themselves against Pádraig Pearses, the county and provincial senior football kingpins back in 2021.

St Brigid’s have county players like Brian Stack, Robbie Dolan, Ruaidhri Fallon, and Shane Cunnane, while David Murray and Ronan Daly are part of the Pádraig Pearses setup.

Then next up it’s the Limerick senior hurling tie between Patrickswell and Kilmallock as the group stages reaches a close.

Both teams are already assured of quarter-final places and this will be their last run out before the knockout ties commence. Patrickswell lost the Limerick senior final last year at the hands of Na Piarsaigh, their most recent title win occurring in 2019, while Kilmallock were the 2021 champions, defeating Patrickswell in that decider, and they contested the 2022 final where they were defeated by Na Piarsaigh.

Patrickswell star Aaron Gillane missed last week’s win over Ahane through injury but they can still call on county stars like Diarmaid Byrnes and Cian Lynch, while Kilmallock have players like Shane O’Brien, Oisin O’Reilly, Graeme Mulcahy, Aaron Costello and Mícheál Houlihan in their ranks.

Sunday 22 September

Roscommon Senior Football Championship

Quarter-final: St Brigid’s v Pádraig Pearses, Dr Hyde Park Park, 2.15pm.

Limerick Senior Hurling Championship