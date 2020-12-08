TG4 announce 20 live GAA games on TV or YouTube channel before Christmas

MW Hire O'Moore Park hosts the U20 hurling meeting of Laois and Galway on Friday night.

TG4 HAVE ANNOUNCED a major schedule of live GAA action over the next couple of weeks before Christmas with 20 games set to be shown live.

The station is to stream the majority of the matches on their YouTube channel with TV coverage for others.

The green light for the resumption of action in the Bord Gáis Energy U20 hurling championship and the Electric Ireland minor championships have contributed to the programme of games. The EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football final and the TG4 All-Ireland ladies football finals are also down for decision.

The action begins on Friday night with a Leinster U20 hurling tie involving Laois and Galway before culminating on Wednesday 23 December with the Munster U20 hurling final. The coverage will resume in the New Year on the weekend of 2-3 January as the U20 hurling reaches the All-Ireland series along with the minor football and hurling.

Here’s the full schedule – (all games on TG4 YouTube unless stated):

Friday 11 December

Leinster U20HC quarter-final: Laois v Galway, 7.30pm.

Saturday 12 December

Leinster U20HC quarter-final: Offaly v Dublin, 12pm.

Leinster MFC quarter-final: Meath v Westmeath, 12.30pm.

Munster MHC semi-final: Limerick v Cork, 1pm.

Munster U20HC semi-final: Limerick v Cork, 4.30pm – (Live on TG4).

Munster MFC quarter-final: Tipperary v Clare, 5pm.

Sunday 13 December

Leinster MHC quarter-final: Kildare v Offaly, 12pm.

Leinster MHC quarter-final: Westmeath v Dublin, 12.30pm.

Tuesday 15 December

Munster MFC semi-final: Kerry v Cork, 7pm.

Munster U20HC semi-final: Waterford v Tipperary, 7pm.

Friday 18 December

Leinster U20HC semi-final: Kilkenny v Galway/Laois, 7.30pm – (Live on TG4).

Saturday 19 December

Leinster MFC semi-final: Kildare/Louth v Offaly/Wicklow, 12.30pm.

Leinster MFC semi-final: Meath/Westmeath v Laois/Carlow, 12.30pm.

All-Ireland U20FC final: Galway v Dublin, 2.15pm – (Live on TG4).

Sunday 20 December

Leinster MHC semi-final: Offaly/Kildare v Dublin/Westmeath, 12.30pm.

Leinster MHC semi-final: Wexford v Kilkenny, 12.30pm.

All-Ireland ladies football intermediate final: Meath v Westmeath, 1.15pm - (Live on TG4).

All-Ireland ladies football senior final: Dublin v Cork, 3.30pm - (Live on TG4).

Tuesday 22 December

Munster MFC final, 7pm.

Wednesday 23 December

Munster U20HC final, 7.30pm.

