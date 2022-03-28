6 GAA football and hurling league finals live on TG4 next weekend

THERE’S A BUMPER schedule of GAA league finals live on TV next weekend with silverware set to be handed out.

The four football deciders in Croke Park across the various divisions will be televised on TG4, with the marquee game seeing Kerry play Mayo in the Division 1 final on Sunday afternoon.

The station will also have two hurling finals on Saturday, the standout game seeing Cork battle with Waterford for Division 1 honours in Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Here’s the full list of what is in store on TG4:

Saturday

2.30pm: Cavan v Tipperary – Division 4 football league final.

4.45pm: Louth v Limerick – Division 3 football league final.

4.45pm: TG4 streaming – Down v Westmeath – Division 2A hurling league final.

7.15pm: Cork v Waterford – Division 1 hurling league final.

Sunday

1.45pm: Roscommon v Galway – Division 2 football league final.

4pm: Kerry v Mayo – Division 1 football league final.

