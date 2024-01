TG4 announce GAA spring schedule with 42 league games to be broadcast

TG4 HAVE ANNOUNCED their 2024 spring schedule for GAA action, with the station set to broadcast 42 games from the Allianz Leagues.

Inter-county league action commences on Saturday week, 27 January, with All-Ireland champions Dublin hosting Monaghan. The live televised games on the Sunday are Galway against Mayo, and Tyrone hosting Roscommon.

The opening hurling game on TG4 is the clash of Dublin and Tipperary on Saturday 3 February.

The Irish language station will also cover games from the ladies football league, along with colleges, schools and U20 matches.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

TG4 GAA Schedule – Spring 2024

Friday 19 January

7.30pm: Galway v Roscommon – FBD League final.

Saturday 20 January

3pm: Dublin v Longford – O’Byrne Cup final.

Sunday 21 January

1.30pm: O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny) v St Thomas (Galway) – All-Ireland SHC club final.

3.30pm: Glen (Derry) v St Brigid’s (Roscommon) – All-Ireland SFC club final.

Saturday 27 January

3.15pm: Galway v Mayo – Ladies FL Division 1.

7.30pm: Dublin v Monaghan – Division 1 FL.

Sunday 28 January

1.45pm: Galway v Mayo - Division 1 FL.

1.45pm: Donegal v Cork (TG4 player & app) – Division 2 FL.

3.45pm: Tyrone v Roscommon – Division 1 FL.

Saturday 3 February

2.30pm: Dublin v Tipperary – Division 1 HL.

Sunday 4 February

1.45pm: Clare v Cork – Division 1 HL.

3.45pm: Derry v Tyrone – Division 1 FL.

Third league game TBC on TG4 player & app.

Monday 5 February

Ladies FL Division 1 games (x2) TBC.

Saturday 10 February

5pm: Wexford v Offaly – Division 1 HL.

Sunday 11 February

1.45pm: Waterford v Clare – Division 1 HL.

1.45pm: Antrim v Dublin (TG4 player & app) – Division 1 HL.

3.45pm: Tipperary v Galway – Division 1 HL.

Wednesday 14 February

7.30pm: Sigerson Cup final – Austin Stack Park.

Saturday 17 February

1pm: Ladies FL Division 1 game TBC.

2.45pm: Fitzgibbon Cup final – Abbeydorney.

5pm: Division 1 FL game TBC.

Sunday 18 February

1.45pm: Tyrone v Galway – Division 1 FL.

3.45pm: Kildare v Armagh – Division 1 FL.

Third league game TBC on TG4 player & app.

Saturday 24 February

7.30pm: Dublin v Kerry – Division 1 FL.

Sunday 25 February

Allianz League games (x3) – TBC.

Saturday 2 March

7.30pm: Mayo v Roscommon – Division 1 FL.

Ladies FL Division 1 games (x2) – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Sunday 3 March

1.15pm: Kerry v Tyrone – Division 1 FL.

Allianz League games (x2) – TBC.

Saturday 9 March

3pm: Allianz Hurling League game – TBC.

Sunday 10 March

3.30pm: Waterford v Wexford – Division 1 HL.

Allianz League games (x2) – TBC.

Saturday 16 March

1pm: Hogan Cup final – Croke Park.

3pm: Dr Croke Cup final – Croke Park.

7.30pm: Tyrone v Monaghan – Division 1 FL.

Sunday 17 March

3.45pm: Mayo v Derry – Division 1 FL.

Allianz League games (x2) – TBC.

Monday 18 March

Ladies FL Division 1 games (x2) – 2pm and 4pm.

Saturday 23 March

Allianz Hurling League semi-final and football game (x1) – TBC.

Ladies FL Division 1 game – 2.45pm.

Sunday 24 March

Allianz Hurling League semi-final and football game (x2) – TBC.

Saturday 30 March

Division 3 & 4 football league finals.

Sunday 31 March

Division 1 & 2 football league finals.

Saturday 6 April

Division 1 hurling league final.

Ladies FL Division 3 & 4 finals – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Sunday 7 April