TG4 to show 10 live GAA games across a bumper weekend of action

The Irish broadcaster will have cameras around the country this weekend.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 12:25 PM
23 minutes ago 1,009 Views 3 Comments
The TG4 cameras will be around the country this weekend.
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO
Image: Tom Beary/INPHO

TG4 WILL THIS weekend broadcast as many as 10 live GAA matches across its various platforms as the Irish broadcaster once again displays its commitment to bringing championship action to a free-to-air audience.

Starting with the All-Ireland senior ladies football championship clash between Donegal and Mayo on Saturday lunchtime, TG4 will have cameras around the country to bring fans live coverage of 10 games across television and online.

All four All-Ireland minor football championship quarter-finals will be streamed between TG4′s YouTube page and online player, while both All-Ireland U20 football championship semi-finals will also be shown live.

TG4’s live coverage will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill, Gráinne McElwain, Marcus Ó Buachalla and Cuán Ó Flatharta, while Jamie Wall, Paul Conroy, Michelle Ryan and Diarmuid Lyng will be among the analysts. 

Saturday 27 July:

  • Donegal v Mayo, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship, TG4 [1.30pm]
  • Mayo v Dublin, All-Ireland minor football championship, TG4 YouTube [3pm]
  • Armagh v Cork, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship, TG4 YouTube [3.15pm]
  • Limerick v Kilkenny, All-Ireland minor hurling championship, TG4 [4pm]
  • Galway v Dublin, All-Ireland U20 football championship, TG4 YouTube [5pm]
  • Kildare v Galway, All-Ireland minor football championship, TG4 YouTube [7pm].

Sunday 28 July: 

  • Wexford v Galway, All-Ireland minor hurling championship, TG4 [1.30pm]
  • Kerry v Tyrne, All-Ireland minor football championship, TG4.ie [2pm]
  • Cork v Tyrone, All-Ireland U20 football championship, TG4.ie [4pm]
  • Monaghan v Cork, All-Ireland minor football championship, TG4.ie [6pm].

