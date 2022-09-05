Waterford hurling and Armagh football club games live on TV next Sunday

Dessie Hutchinson and Rian O'Neill, two of the stars that will be in the spotlight.

WATERFORD HURLING AND Armagh football are in the club GAA spotlight for next weekend’s live TV coverage.

The Waterford senior hurling final and an opening round clash in the Armagh senior football championship are the two games that will be televised live on TG4.

In Walsh Park at 2.30pm, the Waterford decider features Ballygunner against Mount Sion. Reigning All-Ireland kingpins Ballygunner are chasing nine-in-a-row at senior level in the county, while Mount Sion were last in a final in 2014 and last claimed the title in 2006.

When the teams met at the semi-final stage last year, Ballygunner narrowly prevailed by two points, 0-21 to 1-16. Dessie Hutchinson, Austin Gleeson and Peter Hogan are some of the county stars that will be in action.

The second game on GAA BEO sees the first round tie in Armagh as Crossmaglen Rangers play Silverbridge Harps in the Athletic Grounds at 4.15pm. Crossmaglen were champions most recently in 2019, while they have lost the last two county finals.

Rian O’Neill, Jarlath Óg Burns and James Morgan are members of Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh senior setup that will be in opposition.

