Dublin: 2°C Friday 22 January 2021
14 Irish players to feature as TG4 announce weekly matches and highlights of 2021 AFLW season

The Irish language station will show deferred coverage of the games.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 22 Jan 2021, 12:29 PM
23 minutes ago 484 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5332556
Dublin's Sinéad Goldrick in action for Melbourne.
Image: Michael Willson
Dublin's Sinéad Goldrick in action for Melbourne.
Dublin's Sinéad Goldrick in action for Melbourne.
Image: Michael Willson

TG4 HAS ANNOUNCED that it will provide weekly matches and highlights of the 2021 Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW) season.

This will be the first time that extensive coverage of the sport will be provided on Irish television, with 14 Irish players signed up with clubs for the new season.

Several LGFA stars are on the books with clubs this year. Dublin trio Sinéad Goldrick, Niamh McEvoy and Lauren Magee are with Melbourne while Mayo sisters Niamh and Grace Kelly are alongside Aisling McCarthy at West Coast Eagles. 

The NAB AFL Women’s competition begins on the last weekend of January with fourteen teams battling it out over twelve weekends to see who will reach the Grand Final in April.

The agreement between TG4 and the AFL will allow viewers to watch deferred coverage of matches each weekend as well as weekly highlights.

The coverage will begin on TG4 on Saturday 30 January at 5.10pm.

There has been continued growth in the AFLW since its arrival in 2017. Eight teams participated in the inaugural season before the competition expanded to 10 teams in 2019, and expanded again to 14 teams in the 2020 season.

“We are extremely pleased that TG4 have agreed a deal with the Australian Football League [AFL] to broadcast matches from the NAB AFL Women’s Competition,” said TG4′s Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha.

“There are a lot of players from Ireland who play in the AFLW so the interest is very high. We would like to thank the AFL for giving us the opportunity to showcase their sport in Ireland.”

TG4 AFLW  Coverage

Saturday 30 January 5.10pm - full deferred coverage from a top match in the 1st round.
Monday 1 February 8pm - highlights from the weekends matches from the 1st round.

Saturday 6 February 5.10pm - full deferred coverage from a top match in the 2nd round.
Monday 8 February 8pm - highlights from the weekends matches from the 2nd round.

Saturday 13 February 5.10pm - full deferred coverage from a top match in the 3rd round.
Monday 15 February 8pm - highlights from the weekends matches from the 3rd round.

Saturday 20 February 5.10pm - full deferred coverage from a top match in the 4th round.
Monday 22 February 8pm - highlights from the weekends matches from the 4th round.

Saturday 27 February 5.45pm - coverage from a top match in the 5th round.

The 14 Irish players confirmed for the 2021 season:

Sarah Rowe (Collingwood / Mayo)
Cora Staunton (GWS Giants / Mayo)
Aileen Gilroy (North Melbourne / Mayo)
Grace Kelly (West Coast Eagles / Mayo)
Niamh Kelly (West Coast Eagles / Mayo)
Sinéad Goldrick (Melbourne FC / Dublin)
Niamh McEvoy (Melbourne FC / Dublin)
Lauren Magee (Melbourne FC / Dublin)
Aisling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles / Tipperary)
Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions / Tipperary)
Ailish Considine (Adelaide Crows / Clare)
Áine Tighe (Fremantle Dockers / Leitrim)
Bríd Stack (GWS Giants / Cork)
Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood / Cavan)

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Read next:

