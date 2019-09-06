TG4 anounce details of new series of legendary GAA series Underdogs

TG4 TODAY ANNOUNCED a return for legendary GAA series Underdogs, in which aspiring inter-county footballers band together to form a team with a view to challenging themselves at the top of the sport.

Participating players can’t have played senior inter-county football before, and they will be put through their paces by a new management team which includes former Kerry Captain and Manager Mickey Ned O’Sullivan, Gaoth Dobhair legend and former Donegal Footballer Kevin Cassidy and former Cork Ladies Footballer Valerie Mulcahy.

Each week, at least one player will be dropped as management whittle their squad down to 28 players, ahead of a final challenge match with a senior inter-county side.

Last year’s selection were battered by the Dubs, and this year’s opponents have yet to be announced. The game will be broadcast live on TG4′s GAA Beo on Saturday 26th October 2019.

Mickey Ned was in charge of the Underdogs in 2004, when they beat the All-Ireland champions Kerry and unearthed Kieran Donaghy in the process. Donaghy made his debut for Kerry the following year and retired with four All-Irelands and as many All-Stars.

The show returns to TG4 next Thursday, 12 September at 9:30pm . It will be repeated on Sunday 15 September at 5:50pm, after the TG4 All Ireland Ladies Football Finals.

