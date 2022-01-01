Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 1 January 2022
Advertisement

The €80 million-rated 21-year-old attracting interest from Europe's top clubs

Dusan Vlahovic netted 33 times in Serie A in 2021.

By AFP Saturday 1 Jan 2022, 6:17 PM
26 minutes ago 1,645 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5644252
Dusan Vlahovic (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Dusan Vlahovic (file pic).
Dusan Vlahovic (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DUSAN VLAHOVIC will attract interest from across Europe in the January transfer window after an incredible 2021 for the Serbia striker in which he has netted 33 times in Serie A.

He currently leads the league’s ‘Capocannoniere’ charts with 16 goals after scoring 21 times last season and has thrived under Vincenzo Italiano’s new attack-minded regime in Florence, which has brought enthusiasm back to the Stadio Artemio Franchi after years of sub-par football.

Vlahovic’s powerful physique and deft touch resemble that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who the 21-year-old admitted in an interview with DAZN earlier this year was the player he admired most because “everything he’s done, he did on his own”.

He does not even balk at comparisons with superstar-in-the-making Erling Haaland.

“He’s definitely faster than me, but for everything else we’re on a similar level,” said the confident forward.

In the summer Fiorentina held off interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid while trying and failing to extend Vlahovic’s contract, which expires in the summer of 2023.

Vlahovic said that it was his decision to remain in his “second home” of Florence this season.

“Those of us from Balkans tend to do things more from the heart than with our heads, I wanted to stay here, it was my choice,” he told DAZN.

“I think I can grow here, that I can take another step forward, score plenty of goals and win lots of matches.”

In October, Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso told fans in an open letter that Vlahovic had flat-out refused a renewal which would have made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history, meaning Fiorentina have to sell either now or in the summer or risk losing one of Europe’s most sought-after young players for free in 18 months’ time.

In December, Italian-American businessman Commisso then said that he “would not be held to ransom” over Vlahovic, with Italian media reporting that Fiorentina want €80 million to give up their biggest asset midway through the current campaign.

It has been a rapid rise to stardom for the 21-year-old, who went from cheering on Partizan Belgrade in the stands to making his club debut less than a month after his 16th birthday in early 2016, before moving to Italy two years later.

Described by his former Partizan U21 coach Milan Ristic as the biggest talent he has seen come out of the former Yugoslavia, Vlahovic has also become a fixture in the Serbian national team.

He has scored seven times for a talented side that will be gunning to reach the knockout rounds of a World Cup for the first time since 1998 when next winter’s tournament in Qatar rolls around.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“You can see from how he plays that he’s someone who has the right attributes… in Serbia you get those characteristics for free,” said Sinisa Mihajlovic, another Serb to make his name in Italy.

“He’s lucky to have been born where he was because you can see that he’s got fire and hunger. I’m happy for him and I’m happy for my national team.”

Also among Vlahovic’s supporters is former Fiorentina teammate Franck Ribery, who saw the fiery young striker as a “little brother” during his time in Florence.

“He’s a good guy and has a great mentality,” said former France star Ribery, now at Salernitana.

“I’m happy for him because when he went through difficulties we spoke a lot over a coffee on how to work and how you need to behave.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie