Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How many points did Ciarán Frawley score in Ireland's second Test win over South Africa in Durban? Three Six

Eight Nine

Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men's singles final. How many Grand Slam singles titles has Alcaraz now won? Two Three

Four Five

Who scored Spain's winner in the Euro 2024 final against England? Mikel Oyarzabal Fabian Ruiz

Dani Olmo Mikel Merino

Sean Hurson was this week named as referee for the All-Ireland senior football final. Which Ulster county is Hurson from? Cavan Antrim

Derry Tyrone

Name this former French rugby international, whose move to Leinster was confirmed earlier this week. Cyril Baille Rabah Slimani

Reda Wardi Dorian Aldegheri

Which of these players did NOT score in Ireland's 3-1 win over France in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday night? Anna Patten Julie-Ann Russell

Denise O'Sullivan Megan Connolly

Clare and Cork meet in Sunday's hugely-anticipated All-Ireland senior hurling final. When did the counties last meet in the decider? 2011 2012

2013 2014

Manchester United signed French defender Leny Yoro in a deal worth €60m+. Which French club does Yoro join from? Lille Nantes

Rennes Toulouse

Shane Lowry holds the lead at the halfway point of The Open Championship. Where is the tournament being played? Royal Liverpool Royal Troon

Royal Birkdale Royal St George's