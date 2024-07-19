Advertisement
Let's Get Quizzical

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely were you following the sports news this week?
7.24pm, 19 Jul 2024
1

How many points did Ciarán Frawley score in Ireland's second Test win over South Africa in Durban?
Three
Six

Eight
Nine
Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men's singles final. How many Grand Slam singles titles has Alcaraz now won?
Two
Three

Four
Five
Who scored Spain's winner in the Euro 2024 final against England?
Mikel Oyarzabal
Fabian Ruiz

Dani Olmo
Mikel Merino
Sean Hurson was this week named as referee for the All-Ireland senior football final. Which Ulster county is Hurson from?
Cavan
Antrim

Derry
Tyrone
Name this former French rugby international, whose move to Leinster was confirmed earlier this week.
Cyril Baille
Rabah Slimani

Reda Wardi
Dorian Aldegheri
Which of these players did NOT score in Ireland's 3-1 win over France in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday night?
Anna Patten
Julie-Ann Russell

Denise O'Sullivan
Megan Connolly
Clare and Cork meet in Sunday's hugely-anticipated All-Ireland senior hurling final. When did the counties last meet in the decider?
2011
2012

2013
2014
Manchester United signed French defender Leny Yoro in a deal worth €60m+. Which French club does Yoro join from?
Lille
Nantes

Rennes
Toulouse
Shane Lowry holds the lead at the halfway point of The Open Championship. Where is the tournament being played?
Royal Liverpool
Royal Troon

Royal Birkdale
Royal St George's
Tadej Pogacar is on the cusp of another Tour de France victory after a dominant display on Friday. How many times has he previously won the famous yellow jersey?
Once
Twice

Three Times
Four Times
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

