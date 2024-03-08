Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
John O'Shea was unveiled as interim manager of the senior men's Republic of Ireland team. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Score 8/10 or better and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.

John O'Shea was unveiled as interim manager of the senior men's Republic of Ireland team on Monday. Where did he finish his playing career?
Stoke City
Reading

Birmingham City
Sunderland
Which one of trainer Nicky Henderson's horses has been ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival?
Constitution Road
Constitution Avenue

Constitution Hill
Constitution Walk
Kildare native Cormac Daly recently made his Super Rugby debut, but for who?
Queensland Reds
New South Wales Waratahs

Crusaders
Highlanders
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced the four-year doping ban imposed on former tennis world number one Simona Halep. Where is she from?
Georgia
United States

Romania
Bulgaria
In what position did Shane Lowry finish at the storm-interrupted Cognizant Classic in Florida?
First
Second

Third
Fourth
Which of the following players have Wales dropped for their Six Nations clash with France on Sunday?
Joe Roberts
George North

Owen Watkin
Dafydd Jenkins
“We understand that this has caused upset with some of our members." So said Cork GAA's CEO, Kevin O'Doherty, this week. What was he referring to?
A Jimmy Barry Murphy statue sponsored by Brennan's Bread
A special documentary to mark the 35-year anniversary of the 1990 Double winners to be aired exclusively on Netflix in 2025

A red and black jersey
A 15% levy on hurls sold in Sports Direct
Where will the Republic of Ireland women’s team will play their upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers against England and Sweden?
Tallaght Stadium
Croke Park

The RDS
Aviva Stadium
Cian Healy is set to earn his 128th Ireland cap this weekend, bringing him level with which player in second place on the all-time list?
Ronan O'Gara
Brian O'Driscoll

Paul O'Connell
Keith Wood
Last season's top two, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City, drew 2-2 this week. Who are top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division going into tonight's fixtures?
Waterford
Galway United

Dundalk
Shelbourne
To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word COLLABORATIVE to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word COLLABORATIVE to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
