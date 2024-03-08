Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

John O'Shea was unveiled as interim manager of the senior men's Republic of Ireland team on Monday. Where did he finish his playing career?
Stoke City
Reading
Birmingham City
Sunderland
Which one of trainer Nicky Henderson's horses has been ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival?
Constitution Road
Constitution Avenue
Constitution Hill
Constitution Walk
Kildare native Cormac Daly recently made his Super Rugby debut, but for who?
Queensland Reds
New South Wales Waratahs
Crusaders
Highlanders
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced the four-year doping ban imposed on former tennis world number one Simona Halep. Where is she from?
Georgia
United States
Romania
Bulgaria
In what position did Shane Lowry finish at the storm-interrupted Cognizant Classic in Florida?
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Which of the following players have Wales dropped for their Six Nations clash with France on Sunday?
Joe Roberts
George North
Owen Watkin
Dafydd Jenkins
“We understand that this has caused upset with some of our members." So said Cork GAA's CEO, Kevin O'Doherty, this week. What was he referring to?
A Jimmy Barry Murphy statue sponsored by Brennan's Bread
A special documentary to mark the 35-year anniversary of the 1990 Double winners to be aired exclusively on Netflix in 2025
A red and black jersey
A 15% levy on hurls sold in Sports Direct
Where will the Republic of Ireland women’s team will play their upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers against England and Sweden?
Tallaght Stadium
Croke Park
The RDS
Aviva Stadium
Cian Healy is set to earn his 128th Ireland cap this weekend, bringing him level with which player in second place on the all-time list?
Ronan O'Gara
Brian O'Driscoll
Paul O'Connell
Keith Wood
Last season's top two, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City, drew 2-2 this week. Who are top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division going into tonight's fixtures?
Waterford
Galway United
Dundalk
Shelbourne
You scored out of !
GOLD!
GOLD!

Top of the pile!
You scored out of !
Silver!
Silver!

Nice work!
You scored out of !
Bronze
Bronze

Try again next week to score 8/10 or better
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon