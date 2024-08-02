Advertisement
Ireland's Daniel Wiffen with his gold medal. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Quiz

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely were you following the sports news this week?
5.55pm, 2 Aug 2024
332
1

Mona McSharry won Ireland's first medal of the Paris Olympics, taking bronze in the 100m breaststroke. What county is she from?
Leitrim
Galway

Sligo
Mayo
Name this Kilkenny hurling star, who announced his inter-county retirement earlier this week
Richie Reid
Cillian Buckley

Walter Walsh
TJ Reid
Daniel Wiffen is the Olympic champion in the 800m freestyle after a remarkable performance on Tuesday evening. What nationality was the silver medallist in the race?
Italian
American

Australian
German
St Patrick's Athletic reached the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League with a 2-2 draw in the away leg of their tie. Who scored their second goal?
Romal Palmer
Chris Forrester

Jake Mulraney
Jamie Lennon
Boxer Kellie Harrington secured a bronze medal (at least) earlier this week to add to her Tokyo gold. How many Irish athletes have now won medals at multiple Olympics?
Three
Four

Five
Six
Kerry meet Galway in Sunday's LGFA All-Ireland senior final. When was the last time either county lifted the Brendan Martin Cup?
1974
1984

1994
2004
Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch won Olympic rowing bronze on Thursday. When he's not rowing, what is Doyle's occupation?
Engineer
Garda

Doctor
Electrician
Meath's Conor Nash has signed a new long-term AFL contract. Which club does he play for?
Sydney Swans
Essendon

Collingwood
Hawthorn
Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won another Olympic rowing gold for Ireland on Friday. What class do they compete in?
Men's Pair
Men's Double Sculls

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls
Which Armagh player was named All-Ireland football final man of the match?
Barry McCambridge
Oisin Conaty

Aidan Forker
Ben Crealy
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver!
Impressive. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that.
Share your result:

