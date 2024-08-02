Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Mona McSharry won Ireland's first medal of the Paris Olympics, taking bronze in the 100m breaststroke. What county is she from? Leitrim Galway

Sligo Mayo

Name this Kilkenny hurling star, who announced his inter-county retirement earlier this week Richie Reid Cillian Buckley

Walter Walsh TJ Reid

Daniel Wiffen is the Olympic champion in the 800m freestyle after a remarkable performance on Tuesday evening. What nationality was the silver medallist in the race? Italian American

Australian German

St Patrick's Athletic reached the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League with a 2-2 draw in the away leg of their tie. Who scored their second goal? Romal Palmer Chris Forrester

Jake Mulraney Jamie Lennon

Boxer Kellie Harrington secured a bronze medal (at least) earlier this week to add to her Tokyo gold. How many Irish athletes have now won medals at multiple Olympics? Three Four

Five Six

Kerry meet Galway in Sunday's LGFA All-Ireland senior final. When was the last time either county lifted the Brendan Martin Cup? 1974 1984

1994 2004

Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch won Olympic rowing bronze on Thursday. When he's not rowing, what is Doyle's occupation? Engineer Garda

Doctor Electrician

Meath's Conor Nash has signed a new long-term AFL contract. Which club does he play for? Sydney Swans Essendon

Collingwood Hawthorn

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won another Olympic rowing gold for Ireland on Friday. What class do they compete in? Men's Pair Men's Double Sculls

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls