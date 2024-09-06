Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal while on international duty with Portugal this week. Who were they playing? Scotland Croatia

San Marino Norway

Who was named Men’s Player of the Year at the annual Munster Rugby Awards? Alex Nankivell Tadhg Beirne

Calvin Nash Jack Crowley

Who won last weekend’s Kerry SFC final? Dr Crokes Dingle

Ellen Keane swam in her final competitive race this week as she heads into retirement. At how many Paralympic Games did the Dubliner compete? Three Five

Why did South Africa Rugby formally apologise to New Zealand Rugby after their Test clash in Johannesburg last Saturday? A flyover and loud music disrupted the All Blacks' Haka. New Zealand were locked in their dressing room after the game.

South Africa 'tapped up' a member of New Zealand's coaching staff. New Zealand's post-game beers were warm.

Who won the Tour Championship at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club on Sunday? Scottie Scheffler Collin Morikawa

Mo Salah was on target in Liverpool's 3-0 defeat of Manchester United on Sunday. How many goals has the Egyptian scored at Old Trafford? Seven Ten

Ireland international Hannah O’Connor has announced her retirement from rugby. Which province did the 34-year-old represent? Connacht Leinster

Munster Ulster

Jessica Pegula is preparing for her first Grand Slam final, facing Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open women's decider. Who won the event last year? Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff