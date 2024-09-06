Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 900th career goal while on international duty with Portugal this week. Who were they playing?
Scotland
Croatia
San Marino
Norway
Who was named Men’s Player of the Year at the annual Munster Rugby Awards?
Alex Nankivell
Tadhg Beirne
Calvin Nash
Jack Crowley
Who won last weekend’s Kerry SFC final?
Dr Crokes
Dingle
Ellen Keane swam in her final competitive race this week as she heads into retirement. At how many Paralympic Games did the Dubliner compete?
Three
Five
Why did South Africa Rugby formally apologise to New Zealand Rugby after their Test clash in Johannesburg last Saturday?
A flyover and loud music disrupted the All Blacks' Haka.
New Zealand were locked in their dressing room after the game.
South Africa 'tapped up' a member of New Zealand's coaching staff.
New Zealand's post-game beers were warm.
Who won the Tour Championship at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club on Sunday?
Scottie Scheffler
Collin Morikawa
Mo Salah was on target in Liverpool's 3-0 defeat of Manchester United on Sunday. How many goals has the Egyptian scored at Old Trafford?
Seven
Ten
Ireland international Hannah O’Connor has announced her retirement from rugby. Which province did the 34-year-old represent?
Connacht
Leinster
Munster
Ulster
Jessica Pegula is preparing for her first Grand Slam final, facing Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open women's decider. Who won the event last year?
Aryna Sabalenka
Coco Gauff
There's a big game in the Aviva Stadium tomorrow. Who put the ball in the English net?
Paul McGrath
John Aldridge
Steve Staunton
Ray Houghton
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver!
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Advertisement