Graham Rowntree this week departed Munster, but when did the former England international first join Ireland's southern province in a coaching role? 2018 2019

2020 2021

Which Galway club knocked All-Ireland hurling champions St Thomas' out at the county semi-final stage last Saturday? Cappataggle Clarinbridge

Loughrea Turloughmore

Football's All-Ireland champions were also knocked out at county level. Who beat Glen in the Derry SFC final? Magherafelt Ballinascreen

Slaughtneil Seán O'Leary Newbridge

Aitana Bonmatí was crowned the Ballon d'Or Féminin winner this week. Which club does she play for? Paris Saint-Germain Lyon

Barcelona Roma

Rodri beat out Vinicius Jr to claim the men's honour at the same ceremony, but who finished third? Dani Carvajal Jude Bellingham

Lautaro Martinez Lamine Yamal

Which well-known Irish actor finished the Dublin Marathon by pushing their friend in her wheelchair for the final 4k, raising €700,000 for EB charity Debra? Saoirse Ronan Colin Farrell

Eve Hewson Owen Colgan

After his victory at the inaugural Simmons Bank Championship in Arkansas, how many PGA Tour Champions events has three-time major winner Padraig Harrington won this season? 2 3

4 5

Kerry footballer Cillian Burke has joined which AFL side as a rookie? Carlton Collingwood

Essendon Geelong

Three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen hit out at 'biased' critics after Damon Hill compared him to which Hanna-Barbera cartoon character? Scrappy-Doo Quick Draw McGraw

Penelope Pitstop Dick Dastardly