Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you been paying attention to this week’s sporting headlines?
Amber Barrett netted twice in Ireland 3-2 win against Zambia on Thursday, but who scored Ireland’s second goal?
Leanne Kiernan
Abbie Larkin

Lucy Quinn
Claire O'Riordan
Who scored the winning point for Kildare in their All-Ireland SFC defeat of Roscommon on Sunday?
Neil Flynn
Kevin Feely

Alex Beirne
Daniel Flynn
Which Irish golfer did Leona Maguire single out for thanks after winning the Meijer Classic in New Jersey on Sunday?
Padraig Harrington
Rory McIlory
Iain Henderson has signed a two-year extension to his IRFU contract. Who gave the Ulster lock his Ireland debut?
Joe Schmidt
Declan Kidney
After 25 years covering games for RTÉ, Liam Brady retired from punditry this week. How many clubs did he play for during his days in Italy's Serie A?
2
4

3
6
Neil McManus has called time on his 16-year stint as an Antrim hurler. Can you name his club?
Loughgiel
Dunloy

St John’s
Cushendall
Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan is set to join Barcelona after seven years at the Etihad Stadium. Which German club did the midfielder leave to join City in 2016?
Borussia Dortmund
FC Nürnberg

Bayern Munich
VfL Bochum
It's been a good week so far for Team Ireland at the European Games. Where is the event being held?
Poland
England

Germany
France
Munster lock Jean Kleyn has been cleared to represent South Africa under new eligibility rules. How many caps did he win for Ireland?
1
3

5
9
Finally, Brendan Rodgers' return to Celtic was confirmed on Monday. Can you fill out the missing word in this quote from the Antrim man – "My biggest mentor is ____, because I’ve had to study and that’s been my biggest influence."
Alex Ferguson
Myself

Pep Guardiola
Jock Stein
