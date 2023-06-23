Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Amber Barrett netted twice in Ireland 3-2 win against Zambia on Thursday, but who scored Ireland’s second goal? Leanne Kiernan Abbie Larkin

Lucy Quinn Claire O'Riordan

Who scored the winning point for Kildare in their All-Ireland SFC defeat of Roscommon on Sunday? Neil Flynn Kevin Feely

Alex Beirne Daniel Flynn

Which Irish golfer did Leona Maguire single out for thanks after winning the Meijer Classic in New Jersey on Sunday? Padraig Harrington Rory McIlory

Iain Henderson has signed a two-year extension to his IRFU contract. Who gave the Ulster lock his Ireland debut? Joe Schmidt Declan Kidney

After 25 years covering games for RTÉ, Liam Brady retired from punditry this week. How many clubs did he play for during his days in Italy's Serie A? 2 4

3 6

Neil McManus has called time on his 16-year stint as an Antrim hurler. Can you name his club? Loughgiel Dunloy

St John’s Cushendall

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan is set to join Barcelona after seven years at the Etihad Stadium. Which German club did the midfielder leave to join City in 2016? Borussia Dortmund FC Nürnberg

Bayern Munich VfL Bochum

It's been a good week so far for Team Ireland at the European Games. Where is the event being held? Poland England

Germany France

Munster lock Jean Kleyn has been cleared to represent South Africa under new eligibility rules. How many caps did he win for Ireland? 1 3

5 9