Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

"I’ve watched the video that they put out to announce the squad, I would say, 8,000 times, and I cry every single time I watch it." Which Ireland player named in the squad for the Women's World Cup said this?
Grace Moloney
Katie McCabe
Ruesha Littlejohn
Ciara Grant
"I don’t think I had the fire anymore." So said Diarmuid Connolly this week as he enjoys life after Dublin. But how many All-Ireland SFC titles did he win with The Dubs?
Four
Five
Six
Seven
Sergio Garcia revealed this week that he had rekindled his friendship with which golfer?
Pádraig Harrington
Shane Lowry
Seamus Power
Rory McIlroy
Seamus Coleman signed a one-year contract extension with Everton this week and is set to overtake which player as their all-time record appearance holder in the Premier League?
Alan Stubbs
Joseph Yobo
Tim Howard
Danny Cadamarteri
Johnny Sexton faces a disciplinary hearing for confronting the match official during Leinster's Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle. What's the referee's name?
Frankos Sauce
Jaco Peyper
Cinna Mon
Papi Rika
Ireland U20s powered past Australia with a 30-10 win to stake their claim for a semi-final place in the World Championships. But who scored Ireland's first try?
Sam Prendergast
James Nicholson
Brian Gleeson
Rory Telfer
Who do Ireland play in their next friendly at Tallaght Stadium ahead of the Women's World Cup?
Zambia
Georgia
France
Italy
On Wednesday, Irish boxers secured five medals at the European Championships with Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh qualifying for their second Olympics as a result. But who will make their debut at the Paris Games in 2024?
James Dean
Dean James
Dane Massey
Dean Clancy
England cricketer Johnny Bairstow carried a protestor from which group off the field during the second Ashes Test at Lord's?
Led By Donkeys
Just Stop Oil
National Animal Rights Association
Extinction Rebellion
Manchester United agreed a deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea this week. But at which Dutch club did the midfielder first catch the eye of Erik ten Hag while on loan?
Go Ahead Eagles
FC Utrecht
Vitesse Arnhem
Heerenveen
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver!
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Try to have a good weekend and not think too much about it.