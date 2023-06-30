Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

"I’ve watched the video that they put out to announce the squad, I would say, 8,000 times, and I cry every single time I watch it." Which Ireland player named in the squad for the Women's World Cup said this? Grace Moloney Katie McCabe

Ruesha Littlejohn Ciara Grant

"I don’t think I had the fire anymore." So said Diarmuid Connolly this week as he enjoys life after Dublin. But how many All-Ireland SFC titles did he win with The Dubs? Four Five

Six Seven

Sergio Garcia revealed this week that he had rekindled his friendship with which golfer? Pádraig Harrington Shane Lowry

Seamus Power Rory McIlroy

Seamus Coleman signed a one-year contract extension with Everton this week and is set to overtake which player as their all-time record appearance holder in the Premier League? Alan Stubbs Joseph Yobo

Tim Howard Danny Cadamarteri

Johnny Sexton faces a disciplinary hearing for confronting the match official during Leinster's Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle. What's the referee's name? Frankos Sauce Jaco Peyper

Cinna Mon Papi Rika

Ireland U20s powered past Australia with a 30-10 win to stake their claim for a semi-final place in the World Championships. But who scored Ireland's first try? Sam Prendergast James Nicholson

Brian Gleeson Rory Telfer

Who do Ireland play in their next friendly at Tallaght Stadium ahead of the Women's World Cup? Zambia Georgia

France Italy

On Wednesday, Irish boxers secured five medals at the European Championships with Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh qualifying for their second Olympics as a result. But who will make their debut at the Paris Games in 2024? James Dean Dean James

Dane Massey Dean Clancy

England cricketer Johnny Bairstow carried a protestor from which group off the field during the second Ashes Test at Lord's? Led By Donkeys Just Stop Oil

National Animal Rights Association Extinction Rebellion