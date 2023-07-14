Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Bryan Keane/INPHO
# Test
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you been paying attention to this week’s sporting headlines?
237
0
9 minutes ago

Jordan Henderson is reportedly close to agreeing a move to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq. Who was the Liverpool manager when the midfielder joined the club from Sunderland?
Brendan Rodgers
Kenny Dalglish

Jurgen Klopp
Roy Hodgson
Who will referee the 2023 All-Ireland senior hurling championship final?
Colm Lyons
James Owens

John Keenan
Sean Stack
Kurt-Lee Arendse scored a hat-trick of tries for South Africa in their Rugby Championship defeat of Australia last weekend. Can you name his club side?
Bulls
Stormers

Montpellier
Sharks
Jordan Spieth has confirmed he and fellow golfer Justin Thomas are now minority stakeholders in which English football club?
Burnley
Luton Town

Hull City
Leeds
Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy pulled off a stunning late save in Sunday's thrilling All-Ireland SHC semi-final. Which Clare player did he deny?
Mark Rodgers
Peter Duggan

Shane O’Donnell
Tony Kelly
Irish amateur golfer Áine Donegan hit the headlines with her remarkable display at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. What county is she from?
Clare
Donegal

Dublin
Galway
Dele Alli opened up about his difficult upbringing in a remarkable interview with Gary Neville this week. Where did the England international start his senior playing career?
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur

Watford
MK Dons
Novak Djokovic extended his winning run at Wimbledon to 33 matches this week. In what year did the Serb win his first Wimbledon title?
2011
2015

2009
2013
The Ireland WNT saw their behind-closed-doors friendly on Friday ended after just 20 minutes of play after the contest 'became overly physical' – who were they playing?
Norway
Canada

Colombia
Zambia
Finally, the Ireland U20s take on France today in the final of the World Championship in South Africa. Can you name the Ireland captain?
Sam Prendergast
Ruadhán Quinn

Brian Gleeson
Gus McCarthy
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver!
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     