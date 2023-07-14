Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Jordan Henderson is reportedly close to agreeing a move to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq. Who was the Liverpool manager when the midfielder joined the club from Sunderland? Brendan Rodgers Kenny Dalglish

Jurgen Klopp Roy Hodgson

Who will referee the 2023 All-Ireland senior hurling championship final? Colm Lyons James Owens

John Keenan Sean Stack

Kurt-Lee Arendse scored a hat-trick of tries for South Africa in their Rugby Championship defeat of Australia last weekend. Can you name his club side? Bulls Stormers

Montpellier Sharks

Jordan Spieth has confirmed he and fellow golfer Justin Thomas are now minority stakeholders in which English football club? Burnley Luton Town

Hull City Leeds

Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy pulled off a stunning late save in Sunday's thrilling All-Ireland SHC semi-final. Which Clare player did he deny? Mark Rodgers Peter Duggan

Shane O’Donnell Tony Kelly

Irish amateur golfer Áine Donegan hit the headlines with her remarkable display at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. What county is she from? Clare Donegal

Dublin Galway

Dele Alli opened up about his difficult upbringing in a remarkable interview with Gary Neville this week. Where did the England international start his senior playing career? Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur

Watford MK Dons

Novak Djokovic extended his winning run at Wimbledon to 33 matches this week. In what year did the Serb win his first Wimbledon title? 2011 2015

2009 2013

The Ireland WNT saw their behind-closed-doors friendly on Friday ended after just 20 minutes of play after the contest 'became overly physical' – who were they playing? Norway Canada

Colombia Zambia