Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Jordan Henderson is reportedly close to agreeing a move to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq. Who was the Liverpool manager when the midfielder joined the club from Sunderland?
Brendan Rodgers
Kenny Dalglish
Jurgen Klopp
Roy Hodgson
Who will referee the 2023 All-Ireland senior hurling championship final?
Colm Lyons
James Owens
John Keenan
Sean Stack
Kurt-Lee Arendse scored a hat-trick of tries for South Africa in their Rugby Championship defeat of Australia last weekend. Can you name his club side?
Bulls
Stormers
Montpellier
Sharks
Jordan Spieth has confirmed he and fellow golfer Justin Thomas are now minority stakeholders in which English football club?
Burnley
Luton Town
Hull City
Leeds
Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy pulled off a stunning late save in Sunday's thrilling All-Ireland SHC semi-final. Which Clare player did he deny?
Mark Rodgers
Peter Duggan
Shane O’Donnell
Tony Kelly
Irish amateur golfer Áine Donegan hit the headlines with her remarkable display at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. What county is she from?
Clare
Donegal
Dublin
Galway
Dele Alli opened up about his difficult upbringing in a remarkable interview with Gary Neville this week. Where did the England international start his senior playing career?
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
Watford
MK Dons
Novak Djokovic extended his winning run at Wimbledon to 33 matches this week. In what year did the Serb win his first Wimbledon title?
2011
2015
2009
2013
The Ireland WNT saw their behind-closed-doors friendly on Friday ended after just 20 minutes of play after the contest 'became overly physical' – who were they playing?
Norway
Canada
Colombia
Zambia
Finally, the Ireland U20s take on France today in the final of the World Championship in South Africa. Can you name the Ireland captain?
Sam Prendergast
Ruadhán Quinn
Brian Gleeson
Gus McCarthy
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver!
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Advertisement