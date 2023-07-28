Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who scored Ireland's first ever goal at the Women's World Cup this week? Lucy Quinn Kyra Carusa

Katie McCabe Sinéad Farrelly

Rhasidat Adeleke was in Dublin this week as she embarks on her professional career. But for which American university did she compete? Tennessee Texas

Mississippi Alabama

'I love West Cork, I love Wexford... I like seeing grass and being out in fresh air.' Who said it? Mack Hansen Sean O'Brien

Andy Farrell Tadhg Furlong

Dublin take on Cork in Saturday’s TG4 All-Ireland semi-finals in Thurles. But how many times have the counties faced each other in the final during the last 10 years? 3 4

5 6

Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk both lost in Europa Conference League action this week, but Derry City managed a 2-1 win in their first leg. Who scored the winner? Cian Kavanagh Brandon Kavanagh

Will Patching Paul McMullan

Packie Bonner has urged Celtic to buy a League of Ireland. But where did his twin brother Dennis end his career? Finn Harps Sligo Rovers

Galway United Monaghan United

Swimmer Daniel Wiffen has qualified for the Olympics. But in which position did he finish in the final of the 800m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan? 2nd 3rd

4th 5th

What was Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire's combined score after the opening round of the Evian Championship in France? One-over par Even par

Two-under par Three-under par

Kerry have been dealt a blow after a key player was ruled out of Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final with Dublin due to a respiratory condition. Who is it? Stephen O'Brien Adrian Spillane

Tony Brosnan Dara Moynihan