Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who scored Ireland's first ever goal at the Women's World Cup this week?
Lucy Quinn
Kyra Carusa
Katie McCabe
Sinéad Farrelly
Rhasidat Adeleke was in Dublin this week as she embarks on her professional career. But for which American university did she compete?
Tennessee
Texas
Mississippi
Alabama
'I love West Cork, I love Wexford... I like seeing grass and being out in fresh air.' Who said it?
Mack Hansen
Sean O'Brien
Andy Farrell
Tadhg Furlong
Dublin take on Cork in Saturday’s TG4 All-Ireland semi-finals in Thurles. But how many times have the counties faced each other in the final during the last 10 years?
3
4
5
6
Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk both lost in Europa Conference League action this week, but Derry City managed a 2-1 win in their first leg. Who scored the winner?
Cian Kavanagh
Brandon Kavanagh
Will Patching
Paul McMullan
Packie Bonner has urged Celtic to buy a League of Ireland. But where did his twin brother Dennis end his career?
Finn Harps
Sligo Rovers
Galway United
Monaghan United
Swimmer Daniel Wiffen has qualified for the Olympics. But in which position did he finish in the final of the 800m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan?
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
What was Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire's combined score after the opening round of the Evian Championship in France?
One-over par
Even par
Two-under par
Three-under par
Kerry have been dealt a blow after a key player was ruled out of Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final with Dublin due to a respiratory condition. Who is it?
Stephen O'Brien
Adrian Spillane
Tony Brosnan
Dara Moynihan
New Ireland Women head coach Scott Bemand spent eight years on the staff with the England Women side. How many Six Nations titles did they win during that time?
Two
Four
Five
Six
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver!
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Just take a moment to yourself. We go again next week. Think of this as part of your work-ons and learnings...
