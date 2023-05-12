Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Dave Kearney this week announced he will leave Leinster after how many years with the province? 8 11

14 16

Earlier this week, it was announced that Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier away to France will be played at which of the following venues? Stade de France, Paris Stade Velodrome, Marseille

Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille Parc des Princes, Paris

Which Irish footballer did Jamie Carragher describe as 'a big problem' for his club on this week's edition of Monday Night Football on Sky? Evan Ferguson Gavin Bazunu

Caoimhín Kelleher Nathan Collins

Donal Óg Cusack ignited a firestorm with his comments about the number of Munster Hurling games screened on GAA Go rather than on free-to-air TV, and the lack of promotion for hurling. As part of his argument, he said his nephew could name the entire squad of which non-hurling sports team? The LA Lakers Liverpool FC

The 1999 US Ryder Cup team from the 'Battle of Brookline' The Cork football team

Which of the below ran onto the road and caused world champion Remco Evenepoel to crash on the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia earlier this week? A fan Father Neil Horan

A dog A GAA Go salesman

Brian Macneice, Andrew Brace, Chris Busby, and who else will make up the four-strong Irish officiating team selected for this year's Rugby World Cup? Frank Murphy Joy Neville

George Clancy Sean Gallagher

Max Verstappen attributed his being heckled at the Miami Grand Prix to what? His success His good looks

His recent comment that 'Miami is just a California for retirees' His divisive endorsement deal with GAA Go

Who won the Munster minor hurling title this week? Cork Clare

Limerick Tipperary

Who were the only side to win a Champions League semi-final tie this week? AC Milan Inter Milan

Real Madrid Manchester City