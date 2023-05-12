Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

Dave Kearney this week announced he will leave Leinster after how many years with the province?
8
11
14
16
Earlier this week, it was announced that Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier away to France will be played at which of the following venues?
Stade de France, Paris
Stade Velodrome, Marseille
Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille
Parc des Princes, Paris
Which Irish footballer did Jamie Carragher describe as 'a big problem' for his club on this week's edition of Monday Night Football on Sky?
Evan Ferguson
Gavin Bazunu
Caoimhín Kelleher
Nathan Collins
Donal Óg Cusack ignited a firestorm with his comments about the number of Munster Hurling games screened on GAA Go rather than on free-to-air TV, and the lack of promotion for hurling. As part of his argument, he said his nephew could name the entire squad of which non-hurling sports team?
The LA Lakers
Liverpool FC
The 1999 US Ryder Cup team from the 'Battle of Brookline'
The Cork football team
Which of the below ran onto the road and caused world champion Remco Evenepoel to crash on the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia earlier this week?
A fan
Father Neil Horan
A dog
A GAA Go salesman
Brian Macneice, Andrew Brace, Chris Busby, and who else will make up the four-strong Irish officiating team selected for this year's Rugby World Cup?
Frank Murphy
Joy Neville
George Clancy
Sean Gallagher
Max Verstappen attributed his being heckled at the Miami Grand Prix to what?
His success
His good looks
His recent comment that 'Miami is just a California for retirees'
His divisive endorsement deal with GAA Go
Who won the Munster minor hurling title this week?
Cork
Clare
Limerick
Tipperary
Who were the only side to win a Champions League semi-final tie this week?
AC Milan
Inter Milan
Real Madrid
Manchester City
And finally, which of the below is the title of a popular GAA-themed streaming service?
GAA Player
GAA Go
GAA Plus
The Munster Senior Hurling Championship
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile. You really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well, now... there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
