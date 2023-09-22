Advertisement
# let's get down to quizzness
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely were you following the sports news this week?
979
1
37 minutes ago

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Score 10/10 and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.

Sepp Kuss won the 2023 Vuelta a Espana on Sunday. From which country does the Jumbo–Visma rider hail?
Austria
Canada

Switzerland
USA
After a 97-year stint at the top grade, Glen Rovers were relegated from the Cork senior hurling championship after a three-point defeat to which club?
Blackrock
Kanturk

Midleton
St Finbarr's
Which of these Ireland players did NOT score a try during their 59-16 victory over Tonga in Nantes?
Tadhg Beirne
Caelan Doris

Andrew Porter
Johnny Sexton
Which fellow All-Ireland finalist was nominated alongside Cork's Amy O’Connor and Saoirse McCarthy for camogie's Senior Player of the Year award?
Meabh Cahalane (Cork)
Meabh Murphy (Cork)

Beth Carton (Waterford)
Vikki Falconer (Waterford)
Former Shamrock Rovers man Liam Scales became the latest Irishman to play in the group stage of the Champions League when he started for Celtic against Feyenoord. Who was the last Irish player to do so before him?
Matt Doherty
Caoimhín Kelleher

Eoghan O'Connell
Cillian Sheridan
In a move that stunned the GAA world, Mickey Harte stepped down from his position with Louth to take the reins with which Ulster county's men's senior footballers?
Armagh
Derry

Down
Tyrone
Which horse ran out a convincing winner of the Guinness Kerry National Handicap Chase at Listowel?
Authorized Art
Desertmore House

Foxy Jacks
Salvador Ziggy
Ireland will play a rare Davis Cup home tie against which country next February?
Austria
Canada

France
Kazakhstan
Which of these previous Ireland rugby internationals will take over as head of S&C with the Galway senior hurlers next year?
Ciara Cooney
Gavin Duffy

Jerry Flannery
Johnny O'Connor
Which Ireland international footballer made headlines this week when she said that the women's national team's recent success had been achieved "in spite of" former manager Vera Pauw?
Amber Barrett
Diane Caldwell

Katie McCabe
Tyler Toland
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
GOLD!
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word 'Springbok' to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
You scored out of !
Silver!
Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
You scored out of !
Bronze
Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
You scored out of !
The dreaded wooden spoon
Try again next week to score 10/10 and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
