Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Sepp Kuss won the 2023 Vuelta a Espana on Sunday. From which country does the Jumbo–Visma rider hail?
Austria
Canada
Switzerland
USA
After a 97-year stint at the top grade, Glen Rovers were relegated from the Cork senior hurling championship after a three-point defeat to which club?
Blackrock
Kanturk
Midleton
St Finbarr's
Which of these Ireland players did NOT score a try during their 59-16 victory over Tonga in Nantes?
Tadhg Beirne
Caelan Doris
Andrew Porter
Johnny Sexton
Which fellow All-Ireland finalist was nominated alongside Cork's Amy O’Connor and Saoirse McCarthy for camogie's Senior Player of the Year award?
Meabh Cahalane (Cork)
Meabh Murphy (Cork)
Beth Carton (Waterford)
Vikki Falconer (Waterford)
Former Shamrock Rovers man Liam Scales became the latest Irishman to play in the group stage of the Champions League when he started for Celtic against Feyenoord. Who was the last Irish player to do so before him?
Matt Doherty
Caoimhín Kelleher
Eoghan O'Connell
Cillian Sheridan
In a move that stunned the GAA world, Mickey Harte stepped down from his position with Louth to take the reins with which Ulster county's men's senior footballers?
Armagh
Derry
Down
Tyrone
Which horse ran out a convincing winner of the Guinness Kerry National Handicap Chase at Listowel?
Authorized Art
Desertmore House
Foxy Jacks
Salvador Ziggy
Ireland will play a rare Davis Cup home tie against which country next February?
Austria
Canada
France
Kazakhstan
Which of these previous Ireland rugby internationals will take over as head of S&C with the Galway senior hurlers next year?
Ciara Cooney
Gavin Duffy
Jerry Flannery
Johnny O'Connor
Which Ireland international footballer made headlines this week when she said that the women's national team's recent success had been achieved "in spite of" former manager Vera Pauw?
Amber Barrett
Diane Caldwell
Katie McCabe
Tyler Toland
