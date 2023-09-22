Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Sepp Kuss won the 2023 Vuelta a Espana on Sunday. From which country does the Jumbo–Visma rider hail? Austria Canada

Switzerland USA After a 97-year stint at the top grade, Glen Rovers were relegated from the Cork senior hurling championship after a three-point defeat to which club? Blackrock Kanturk

Midleton St Finbarr's Which of these Ireland players did NOT score a try during their 59-16 victory over Tonga in Nantes? Tadhg Beirne Caelan Doris

Andrew Porter Johnny Sexton Which fellow All-Ireland finalist was nominated alongside Cork's Amy O’Connor and Saoirse McCarthy for camogie's Senior Player of the Year award? Meabh Cahalane (Cork) Meabh Murphy (Cork)

Beth Carton (Waterford) Vikki Falconer (Waterford) Former Shamrock Rovers man Liam Scales became the latest Irishman to play in the group stage of the Champions League when he started for Celtic against Feyenoord. Who was the last Irish player to do so before him? Matt Doherty Caoimhín Kelleher

Eoghan O'Connell Cillian Sheridan In a move that stunned the GAA world, Mickey Harte stepped down from his position with Louth to take the reins with which Ulster county's men's senior footballers? Armagh Derry

Down Tyrone Which horse ran out a convincing winner of the Guinness Kerry National Handicap Chase at Listowel? Authorized Art Desertmore House

Foxy Jacks Salvador Ziggy Ireland will play a rare Davis Cup home tie against which country next February? Austria Canada

France Kazakhstan Which of these previous Ireland rugby internationals will take over as head of S&C with the Galway senior hurlers next year? Ciara Cooney Gavin Duffy

Jerry Flannery Johnny O'Connor Which Ireland international footballer made headlines this week when she said that the women's national team's recent success had been achieved "in spite of" former manager Vera Pauw? Amber Barrett Diane Caldwell

