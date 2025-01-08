Advertisement
More Stories
Munster's Tom Ahern (file photo). Bryan Keane/INPHO
Freerugby weekly extra

'I want to see Tom Ahern being brought through as the next Irish six'

Which future starts would you like to see included in Ireland’s Six Nations squad?
5.42pm, 8 Jan 2025
3

JAMES TRACY SELECTED two bolters that he would like to see included in Ireland’s Six Nations squad on today’s edition of Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“I want to see Tom Ahern being brought through as the next Irish six,” Tracy said.

“I think he’s got all the attributes. He’s obviously very long and he’s so dangerous in those outside channels.

“An area for him to work on is the kind of short side, all the defensive organisation that they do. But as a raw talent, I would love to see him be nurtured and have his game brought on. 

“I’d love to see him get a shot in there and just experience being in that environment and to see how much he can grow on the mental side of things, because he has all the physical attributes needed.”

Tracy added: “Someone else who I would love to see in there and who I think is a very exciting player is Matthew Devine with Connacht.

“I just think he would benefit from being involved even if it was just as a training panelist. That could help him to really grow because he’s an unpolished diamond. 

“There’s parts of his game that he needs to learn more about, like the control and cadence of the game and little elements around that. But in terms of raw talent and ability, and having no fear in backing his instincts, he’s a very exciting player who I’d love to see him in there.”

If you are not already a subscriber then sign up here to listen to this podcast and enjoy unlimited access to The 42. 

Tell me more

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie