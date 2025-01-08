JAMES TRACY SELECTED two bolters that he would like to see included in Ireland’s Six Nations squad on today’s edition of Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“I want to see Tom Ahern being brought through as the next Irish six,” Tracy said.

“I think he’s got all the attributes. He’s obviously very long and he’s so dangerous in those outside channels.

“An area for him to work on is the kind of short side, all the defensive organisation that they do. But as a raw talent, I would love to see him be nurtured and have his game brought on.

“I’d love to see him get a shot in there and just experience being in that environment and to see how much he can grow on the mental side of things, because he has all the physical attributes needed.”

Tracy added: “Someone else who I would love to see in there and who I think is a very exciting player is Matthew Devine with Connacht.

“I just think he would benefit from being involved even if it was just as a training panelist. That could help him to really grow because he’s an unpolished diamond.

“There’s parts of his game that he needs to learn more about, like the control and cadence of the game and little elements around that. But in terms of raw talent and ability, and having no fear in backing his instincts, he’s a very exciting player who I’d love to see him in there.”

