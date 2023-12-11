LEINSTER’S VICTORY OVER La Rochelle was top of the agenda on Monday’s Rugby Weekly Extra podcast for The 42 subscribers, in which Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella joined Gavan Casey to dissect the weekend’s Champions Cup action.

On an otherwise plainly bad weekend for the provinces, Leo Cullen and Jacques Nienaber’s side took a significant psychological step in finally besting the European champions in their own backyard, and winning a game which could have yielded a full podcast episode in its own right.

Jackman and Kinsella analysed Leinster’s victory in detail, including the influence of both starting out-half Harry Byrne and his replacement, Ciarán Frawley, the latter of whom kicked the insurance score from a different postcode with the clock red at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

A mostly fun pod today with @Murray_Kinsella and @bernardjackman in which we discuss Leinster’s brilliantly belligerent win over La Rochelle and lament virtually every other element of the Irish rugby weekend.



Both RWE contributors stressed during their chat with Casey that Ross Byrne — who missed the trip to France with injury — is still Leinster’s incumbent, first-choice out-half — and deservedly so.

But while they each felt that Harry Byrne had a fine outing before his substitution due to injury shortly before half-time, Jackman felt that Frawley got his nose in front in the race to push Ross Byrne for his starting jersey in the weeks to come.

“In my opinion, Frawley stole the show,” said former Leinster and Ireland hooker Jackman. “And it’s not just his last-minute kick. Even his exit kick which led to Leinster getting territory for that penalty: Leinster got a turnover near their own goal-line and he bangs it to near halfway.

“He just looks ready. He’s in peak form. For me, again, I thought he should have started this weekend and I don’t know what the situation is injury-wise for next weekend, but I just want to see him get a run of games at 10.

“I think if he gets a run of games at 10, we’ll know whether he’s as good as we think he is or not. But if he’s back on the bench, he’s just missing opportunities, really.

“And that’s nothing against Harry. Harry has so much ability. But I just think at the moment, Frawley seems to be there mentally: ready, composed, showing a bit of character, wanting to have big moments. And when a 10 is in that space, I think it’s important that they get the chance.”

Kinsella added: “I think Harry Byrne is just so deeply unfortunate that the injury came when it did and that he didn’t get longer because I actually thought he was having a really good game.

“I don’t think this match — at all — leaves either of these guys further ahead than they might have been. I think it’s created even more doubt because they both played well. They both had a really important say in this win.”

