Leinster having four talented out-halves isn’t great for the health of the game in Ireland

WITH NO INDICATION that any of Leinster’s out-halves are strongly considering a move away from the province, how are Connacht going to replace JJ Hanrahan following his ACL injury?

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Connacht end up with an NIQ signing at out-half,” Murray Kinsella told Gavan Casey and former Leinster star James Tracy this week on Rugby Weekly Extra, exclusively available to The 42 subscribers.

“They have permission to get a NIQ at out-half to cover Hanrahan so they’re definitely in the market looking at those options,” Kinsella continued.

Equally, the question of how Leo Cullen will continue to balance the game time amongst his out-halves next season is another question which must be answered.

Leinster’s staggering wealth of options at 10 have been a consistent discussion point amongst fans from all four provinces throughout the season, as Byrne brothers Ross and Harry, Ciarán Frawley and Sam Prendergast have battled it out for minutes.

“For Leinster to have four very talented out-halves isn’t great for the overall health of the game in the country when other provinces are just struggling for players in that position who are ready to play proper URC or Champions Cup rugby,” said Rugby Weekly Extra host Gavan Casey.

For James Tracy, his view on the matter differs depending on whether he has his Leinster or Irish hat on.

“As an Irish rugby fan, I think at least two of that depth chart need to be moved on or have a decision to move to a different province, one to Ulster and one to Connacht. [Then they can] play week in, week out and at least give themselves a chance to make the step up to be Ireland’s starting out-half. There’s only one spot available in Leinster and there’s four of them who are good enough to play in that position!

“From a Leinster point of view, if we can keep them all why wouldn’t we? That much talent… if you can keep them happy enough that they want to stay, you definitely don’t want to strengthen the other provinces. You want to have the best possible squad, as deep as you can in each position.”

Putting himself in the shoes of the young out-halves, Tracy did find it difficult to argue against the idea of some of the players getting some experience outside of Leinster.

“To reach the heights that I think he [Frawley] can reach, I think he needs to be playing the same position week in, week out so that he can master it. That goes for Harry Byrne and Prendergast too.

“To become the world class talents that they can become, they need to be playing in the big games like Ross Byrne can. The only way that they can do that without a change in selection or a big drop off in form from Ross Byrne is a move.”

For all of the outside talk surrounding what a player should do or where they should go, Kinsella was keen to note that at the end of the day rugby players are human and that an increase in potential game time is far from the only factor that should be considered when lining up a transfer.

“You definitely can’t force someone [to move]. Just because it’s rugby it doesn’t make it any different. Some people like living where they are around their family. It’s the same as any job in that regard. You’ve got to consider many factors other than the specifics of the job and the opportunity to do more of it somewhere else,” Kinsella concluded

