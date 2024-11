Who scored Ireland’s winner as they beat Finland 1-0 in the Nations League on Thursday? Evan Ferguson Sammie Szmodics

Mikey Johnston Festy Ebosele

Walter Walsh announced his retirement today. How many senior All-Irelands did he win with Kilkenny? 2 3

4 5

These four Irish players were named in the All-Australian squad this week, but who was named AFLW joint top scorer after the regular season? Aisling McCarthy Aileen Gilroy

Aishling Moloney Áine McDonagh

Which English side will Connacht play in a friendly in February? Northampton Bath

Saracens Harlequins

Which of these Irish athletes confirmed a change of coach this week? Rhasidat Adeleke Sophie Becker

Sharlene Mawdsley Ciara Mageean

Drogheda United beat Derry City 2-0 to win the FAI Cup last Sunday - but which of the Brennan brothers was captain for the Drogs? Killian Sean

Ryan Gavin

How long did it take Luke Littler to beat Meath’s Keane Barry in the Grand Slam of Darts this week? Six minutes Eight minutes

Eleven minutes Seventeen minutes

Who scored Ireland's try in last week's 23-13 defeat against the All Blacks? Caelan Doris Josh van der Flier

Finlay Bealham Tadhg Beirne

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano meet in a much-anticipated rematch in the early hours of Saturday morning. Which NFL team's home stadium will host the fight? Las Vegas Raiders Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants Los Angeles Rams