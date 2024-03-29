Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Ireland suffered a 38-17 defeat in their Women's Six Nations opener last weekend. Who were they playing? England Scotland

Italy France Who scored the game's only goal as Switzerland beat Ireland 1-0 in Tuesday's international friendly? Fabian Schär Xherdan Shaqiri

Dan Ndoye Granit Xhaka "I don't think we have played as bad as that, to be honest with you". Who said it? Vinny Corey Liam Cahill

Brian Dooher John Kiely Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler won his first Premier League night on Thursday. In what city was the event held? Glasgow Belfast

Dublin Leeds Former Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has reportedly signed with which NFL team? San Francisco 49ers New York Jets

New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs Anna Patten was given a first Ireland call-up in Eileen Gleeson's squad for next month's Euro 2025 qualifiers. What WSL club does Patten play for? Aston Villa Leicester City

Bristol City Tottenham Hotspur Which of these players did NOT score a goal in Dublin's 5-18 tally against Tyrone last weekend? Con O'Callaghan Niall Scully

Colm Basquel Lorcan O'Dell Name this international rugby referee, who has announced that he will retire this summer? Mathieu Raynal Jerome Garces

Jaco Peyper Nic Berry Kerry's Mark O'Connor signed a new two-year Aussie Rules contract this week. Which club does he play for? St Kilda Carlton

Who will be the next manager of the Ireland international men's football team? Who knows?