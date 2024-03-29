Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Ireland suffered a 38-17 defeat in their Women's Six Nations opener last weekend. Who were they playing?
England
Scotland
Italy
France
Who scored the game's only goal as Switzerland beat Ireland 1-0 in Tuesday's international friendly?
Fabian Schär
Xherdan Shaqiri
Dan Ndoye
Granit Xhaka
"I don't think we have played as bad as that, to be honest with you". Who said it?
Vinny Corey
Liam Cahill
Brian Dooher
John Kiely
Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler won his first Premier League night on Thursday. In what city was the event held?
Glasgow
Belfast
Dublin
Leeds
Former Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has reportedly signed with which NFL team?
San Francisco 49ers
New York Jets
New Orleans Saints
Kansas City Chiefs
Anna Patten was given a first Ireland call-up in Eileen Gleeson's squad for next month's Euro 2025 qualifiers. What WSL club does Patten play for?
Aston Villa
Leicester City
Bristol City
Tottenham Hotspur
Which of these players did NOT score a goal in Dublin's 5-18 tally against Tyrone last weekend?
Con O'Callaghan
Niall Scully
Colm Basquel
Lorcan O'Dell
Name this international rugby referee, who has announced that he will retire this summer?
Mathieu Raynal
Jerome Garces
Jaco Peyper
Nic Berry
Kerry's Mark O'Connor signed a new two-year Aussie Rules contract this week. Which club does he play for?
St Kilda
Carlton
Geelong
Hawthorn
Who will be the next manager of the Ireland international men's football team?
Who knows?
