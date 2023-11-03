Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

All-Star defender Ronan McNamee announced his inter-county GAA retirement this week - but which county did he play for? Tyrone Monaghan

Donegal Derry "If I knew it was going to be that way, I'd probably have gone to _____ for the champagne." After the guard of honour controversy, where does Cork City boss Richie Holland wish he had gone shopping? Lidl Aldi

Spar Centra David Humphreys was named the IRFU's new performance director this week. With which province did Humphreys spend most of his playing career? Ulster Munster

Leinster Connacht Evan Ferguson scored his 10th league goal of 2023 in Brighton's 1-1 draw with Fulham. Who was the last teenager to score 10+ league goals in a year? Nicolas Anelka Alan Smith

Wayne Rooney Francis Jeffers Name this Kerry footballer, who will be taking a year out from inter-county GAA next season to travel. Gavin White Dara Moynihan

Jack Barry David Clifford Rugby referee Wayne Barnes announced his retirement this week. Which of these Ireland games did he NOT referee? 2016 Chicago Test win vs New Zealand 2022 third Test win vs New Zealand

2023 Six Nations win vs France 2023 World Cup defeat vs New Zealand Paul Kelly was appointed senior football manager of which Munster county? Clare Waterford

Cork Tipperary Who won the Ballon d'Or Feminin for 2023? Salma Paralluelo Aitana Bonmati

Mary Earps Sam Kerr Who was the only South African player to make it into World Rugby's Dream Team of the Year, named last Sunday? Pieter-Steph du Toit Faf de Klerk

Eben Etzebeth Malcolm Marx Which European Ryder Cup star announced that he will not be joining TGL, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new golf venture? Shane Lowry Tommy Fleetwood

