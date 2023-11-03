Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
All-Star defender Ronan McNamee announced his inter-county GAA retirement this week - but which county did he play for?
Tyrone
Monaghan
Donegal
Derry
"If I knew it was going to be that way, I'd probably have gone to _____ for the champagne." After the guard of honour controversy, where does Cork City boss Richie Holland wish he had gone shopping?
Lidl
Aldi
Spar
Centra
David Humphreys was named the IRFU's new performance director this week. With which province did Humphreys spend most of his playing career?
Ulster
Munster
Leinster
Connacht
Evan Ferguson scored his 10th league goal of 2023 in Brighton's 1-1 draw with Fulham. Who was the last teenager to score 10+ league goals in a year?
Nicolas Anelka
Alan Smith
Wayne Rooney
Francis Jeffers
Name this Kerry footballer, who will be taking a year out from inter-county GAA next season to travel.
Gavin White
Dara Moynihan
Jack Barry
David Clifford
Rugby referee Wayne Barnes announced his retirement this week. Which of these Ireland games did he NOT referee?
2016 Chicago Test win vs New Zealand
2022 third Test win vs New Zealand
2023 Six Nations win vs France
2023 World Cup defeat vs New Zealand
Paul Kelly was appointed senior football manager of which Munster county?
Clare
Waterford
Cork
Tipperary
Who won the Ballon d'Or Feminin for 2023?
Salma Paralluelo
Aitana Bonmati
Mary Earps
Sam Kerr
Who was the only South African player to make it into World Rugby's Dream Team of the Year, named last Sunday?
Pieter-Steph du Toit
Faf de Klerk
Eben Etzebeth
Malcolm Marx
Which European Ryder Cup star announced that he will not be joining TGL, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new golf venture?
Shane Lowry
Tommy Fleetwood
Ludvig Aberg
Jon Rahm
