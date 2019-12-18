This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The Beast' becomes Major League Rugby's latest high-profile import

After retiring from international rugby, World Cup winner Tendai Mtawarira is heading to the US.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 6:53 PM
1 hour ago 2,806 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4940379
Mtawarira made 117 Test appearances for South Africa.
SOUTH AFRICA’S RUGBY World Cup winner Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira has signed a one-year contract with Washington-based Old Glory DC, the US outfit announced today.

Mtawarira, 34, retired from the international game after lifting the Webb Ellis trophy with the Springboks in November.

“I can’t wait to make an impact on and off the field and help to contribute to making Old Glory the best team in this league,” he said in a statement on the franchise’s website.

The loosehead prop made 117 Test appearances across 11 years for the Springboks, scoring two tries and played for the Sharks in Super Rugby.

Ex-All Blacks centre Ma’a Nonu and former France midfielder Mathieu Bastareaud have also agreed to join sides in the third season of the US Major League Rugby competition.

Nonu will feature for the San Diego Legion and Bastareaud will play for Rugby United New York.

© – AFP, 2019

* This article has been updated to amend errors which stated incorrectly that Tendai Mtawarira played for the Stormers, and that Major League Rugby is preparing for its second season.

AFP

