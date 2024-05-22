The Deepest Breath - with Irish director and diver - has won an Emmy

NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY THE Deepest Breath has won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Long Documentary.

The Deepest Breath is written and directed by Irishwoman Laura McGann and is co-produced by Irish production company Motive TV, along with Ventureland.

It is a compelling, moving watch.

Stephen Keenan. Netflix. Netflix.

Set in the world of ocean diving, The Deepest Breath follows Italian diver Alessia Zecchini on her quest to break a world record in freediving, a dangerous extreme sport in which competitors attempt to reach the greatest depth without the use of scuba gear.

Safety divers are often required, with freedivers subject to blackouts, so we’re introduced to Irish adventurer Stephen Keenan, who fell in love with the sport in Egypt, within.

As described in the trailer, this is “the story of a champion freediver and expert safety diver, whose lives seemed fated to converge at the height of their careers. A look at the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean.”

You can watch the trailer here: