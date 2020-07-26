This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 26 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The defender with the most assists in Premier League history retires

Leighton Baines has confirmed he is hanging up his boots.

By AFP Sunday 26 Jul 2020, 7:50 PM
42 minutes ago 2,855 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5160424
A thank you notice to Everton's Leighton Baines is shown up on the LED screen after the Premier League match at Goodison Park.
Image: Clive Brunskill
A thank you notice to Everton's Leighton Baines is shown up on the LED screen after the Premier League match at Goodison Park.
A thank you notice to Everton's Leighton Baines is shown up on the LED screen after the Premier League match at Goodison Park.
Image: Clive Brunskill

EVERTON DEFENDER Leighton Baines announced his retirement after the Premier League club’s final day of the season on Sunday.

Former England international Baines, who spent 13 years with Everton, confirmed he will hang up his boots after making a 20-minute substitute appearance in a 3-1 defeat against Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

The 35-year-old left-back made 420 appearances for Everton after joining from Wigan in 2007, while registering the highest number of assists in Premier League history for a defender.

He was capped by England 30 times and appeared at the 2014 World Cup.

Baines has played just 17 times in the last two seasons after Lucas Digne took over as Everton’s first-choice left-back.

Baines was out of contract and, despite the club offering him the chance to extend it by 12 months, he decided to retire.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Leighton Baines has taken this decision to stop playing, every Evertonian must be grateful to him, he is a fantastic example and had a great career,” Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said as he hinted there could be a future role for Baines with the Toffees.

“We want to keep him at the club, his knowledge is really important.”

Baines helped Everton finish as FA Cup runners-up in 2009 and was included in the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year in 2012 and 2013.

He was also voted Everton’s Player of the Year in 2011 and 2013.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie