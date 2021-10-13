Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 13 October 2021
Advertisement

'Hendrick has always had it in him, that's why he's had so much criticism'

Jeff Hendrick’s performance against Qatar was dissected on the latest episode of The Football Family.

By The42 Team Wednesday 13 Oct 2021, 8:17 PM
24 minutes ago 633 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5574044
Jeff Hendrick pictured ahead of Ireland's win against Qatar last night.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Jeff Hendrick pictured ahead of Ireland's win against Qatar last night.
Jeff Hendrick pictured ahead of Ireland's win against Qatar last night.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IN IRELAND’S COMPREHENSIVE win against Qatar, the often-maligned Jeff Hendrick produced one of the best performances of his international career.

The midfielder’s contribution to last night’s 4-0 victory at the Aviva Stadium was dissected on the latest episode of The Football Family podcast.

“He was really good. He just grew into the game,” football journalist David Sneyd said of the Dubliner, who was winning his 66th senior cap.

“Hendrick has always had it in him, that’s why he’s had so much criticism. We’ve seen flashes of it. It’s about getting that consistency from him.”

Hendrick’s display in the Lansdowne Road friendly peaked in the 53rd minute, when he provided a wonderful assist to create the goal that sealed Callum Robinson’s hat-trick. 

“Stephen Kenny was effusive in his praise of Hendrick afterwards,” said The42‘s Gavin Cooney. “He said it was the best game that Hendrick has ever played for Ireland. I don’t know about that, given the level of the opposition, but he was very, very good.”

Hendrick will now be keen to carry that form into next month’s international window, during which Ireland will conclude their World Cup qualification campaign with games against Portugal and Luxembourg.

It comes at an uncertain time at club level for the 29-year-old following the recent Saudi takeover of Newcastle United – an outfit he joined just over a year ago.

Hendrick, who’s contracted to the Magpies until 2024, has appeared in just two of the seven Premier League games played by Steve Bruce’s side so far this season. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

David Sneyd added: “You’d imagine Hendrick will be finding a new club soon enough, which could be a blessing for him because I think at this stage he just needs games. He just needs to be playing constantly.

“If he is playing games and he can play in a system that allows him to maybe express himself a bit more and actually find himself in positions to affect the game, I think we could see a couple of good years out of him in the latter stages of his career.”

You can hear the episode, as well as accessing a huge array of other podcasts and newsletters, by becoming one of our valued members.

Details of how to do so for just €5 per month (or €42 for a year) are available here.  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie