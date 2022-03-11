Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 11 March 2022
'There's nothing quite like it': Come to our live rugby show as Ireland chase championship glory

Ireland greats Devin Toner and Lindsay Peat will join our all-star panel to record the latest episode of The Front Row in partnership with Guinness.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Mar 2022, 7:25 AM
1 hour ago 239 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5705780

“THERE’S NOTHING QUITE like the Six Nations and this year has had plenty of drama again.”

That’s The42′s own Murray Kinsella, speaking ahead of our upcoming live rugby show this Monday, 14 March.

Our new show – The Front Row in partnership with Guinness – is recording an action-packed episode at Dublin’s top sports bar, The Camden.

“France have been outstanding but an Irish win this weekend in London would leave Andy Farrell’s team right in the running heading into Super Saturday.

What a day that promises to be! Either way, I’m really looking forward to Monday evening with Seán, Eimear, and our great guests.

“I’ve really enjoyed being part of The Front Row so far and it will be cool to do a show with people there with us.”

We’ll have the regular panel of Murray, comedian Seán Burke and Ireland star Eimear Considine to run the rule over this weekend’s GUINNESS SIX NATIONS clash at Twickenham, before previewing the final round of fixtures. 

Joining them as special guests on the night are two great servants of Irish rugby — Devin Toner and Lindsay Peat — as well as members of Emerald Warriors, Ireland’s first LGBT+ inclusive rugby club.

a-view-of-the-six-nations-trophy The Guinness Six Nations trophy will be available to take photos with on the night. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

If that wasn’t enough, we’ll be giving away a pair of tickets to Ireland v Scotland and you will also be able to get your photo taken with the GUINNESS SIX NATIONS trophy.

Tickets are priced at €12 (plus €1.66 booking fee) and you can purchase them here. Doors from 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.  

Please drink responsibly. To learn more, visit drinkaware.ie  

