'Plenty of chats and laughs': Join us for our brand new Ireland rugby show, The Front Row

Grand Slam winner Rob Kearney is our first special guest on the podcast, in partnership with Guinness.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Feb 2022, 12:14 PM
WE’VE BEEN KEEPING this under wraps for a while, but we’re delighted to introduce you all to The Front Row – a brand new rugby podcast in partnership with Guinness.

In Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, Ireland arguably have one of the best front rows in the world right now, but we’ve got a quality trio of our own heading up this panel. 

Comedian and rugby fan Seán Burke will be lining out alongside The42′s analyst Murray Kinsella and Ireland fullback Eimear Considine throughout this year’s Guinness Six Nations and Women’s Six Nations tournaments.

rob-kearney-at-the-races-today Rob Kearney joins us for the first episode. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Each week, they will be joined by very special guests – from the rugby world and beyond – to chat through Ireland’s big match moments and give you reasons to get excited for the next game.

“I’ve just landed in Paris for what promises to be a super weekend of Guinness Six Nations rugby,” says Murray.

I’m really excited to get into studio to record The Front Row with Seán and Eimear, as well as the great guests who will be joining us each week.

“I’ll be looking forward to plenty of chats and laughs as we look back at Ireland’s second game of the championship.”

We’ve been putting the finishing touches to our new set and, in Episode 1, Ireland and Leinster legend Rob Kearney is coming into studio after what will hopefully be a memorable trip to Paris for Andy Farrell’s men and travelling fans, following their impressive victory over Wales on the opening weekend. 

With captain Johnny Sexton absent through injury, it’s a massive opportunity for Munster out-half Joey Carbery to show that he is a worthy successor in the biggest game of his career so far. 

The42 Team

