'The gaffer sat me down and said maybe I was trying too hard' - Ogbene

IT WAS a good night on Monday for Irish international Chiedozie Ogbene.

The 25-year-old scored a 52nd-minute equaliser in his Rotherham side’s 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

The former Cork City youngster, whose team currently sit six points above the Championship relegation zone in 20th place, was also named Player of the Match by Sky Sports after an impressive all-round performance.

It has been a challenging few weeks for Ogbene, whose current Rotherham contract is due to expire in the summer. The Irish international has been linked with a number of clubs in recent times, including Swansea, Middlesbrough, and Belgian outfit Club Brugge. However, come the end of the January window, he remained at Rotherham while his form appeared to suffer.

Last night’s goal, an opportunistic finish from close range, was his eighth in total from 33 appearances in all competitions, but the first since 10 December, while he has struggled to build on a hugely impressive start to the season amid a glut of four goals in his opening five games.

In an interview with BBC Radio Sheffield, when it was put to him that people had been questioning his performance levels of late, Ogbene revealed that a recent conversation with manager Matt Taylor has improved matters.

“Playing for this club means a lot to me and the gaffer sat me down and said maybe I was trying too hard,” the attacker explained.

“It was really special for me just to calm my nerves.

”I really want to do well for this team and do well for this club. Sometimes when you try too hard, you do too much damage.

“[The coaching staff] were making it clear just to play calm and play free, and don’t try to worry about too much, take it one step at a time.

“It really helped me massively because we’re all human beings and no matter how many games you play, sometimes you can tense up and make mistakes, and I’m just happy I had that support around me.”

Asked whether he was impacted by recent transfer speculation, Ogbene added: “I would like to say it didn’t but I’m a human being — I’m sure it did.

“Sometimes, when you’re at home, and you’re not playing well, you start to question yourself, and the uncertainty of your future can play on your mind without you wanting it to happen, but I’m just so happy for the support of my family, friends and obviously, the coaches.

“I’m hoping my performances are showing that I really want to be here and I really care about the club.

“I know I hadn’t played well for a couple of games but I’m happy I could slightly turn it around and I’m hoping I can build from here and get momentum for the team.”