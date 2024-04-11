Advertisement
Poll: Who do you think will win the 2024 Masters?

The sporting spotlight falls on Augusta.
0
174
58 minutes ago

THE FIRST MAJOR of the golf season tees off today at Augusta with the 2024 edition of the Masters.

Spaniard Jon Rahm is the reigning champion after claiming his second Major twelve months ago, finishing four shots clear of Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

Rahm may be the title holder, but his predecessor who triumphed in 2022 is the clear favourite, world number one Scottie Scheffler coming into this off the back of wins last month at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.

Can Scheffler be stopped?

Rory McIlroy to finally succeed at Augusta? Xander Schauffele to make a Major breakthrough? Hideki Matsuyama to enjoy his second success in this tournament to add to his 2021 victory?

Who do you think will be putting on the green jacket on Sunday evening?

Let us know.


Poll Results:

Scottie Scheffler (14)
Rory McIlroy (13)
Other (11)
Jon Rahm (5)
Xander Schauffele (2)
Hideki Matsuyama (2)
Brooks Koepka (2)

