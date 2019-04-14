With bad weather closing in on Augusta, the leaders will begin their final rounds at 2.20pm Irish time.
Liveblog
FINAL GROUP:
Another par for Molinari on the third, three on the bounce for the Italian.
BIRDIE FOR WOODS! That will feel huge after his recovery on the 2nd, he moves within one of the lead. Excellent off the tee and his judgement on the greens today has been very, very impressive.
Finau also cards a par on the third, so Woods moves out into second on his own. One shot behind Molinari.
Game on.
This from Mickelson is a thing of beauty…
McIlroy chips on to the green at the 18th, looks like he’ll sink this one for par – just 4ft for to close out the back nine -3.
Kuchar misses a par putt on the 4th, settling for a bogey there. He drops back to -8 after picking up a birdie on the 2nd.
Fowler is -1 through four holes to leave him T8 on -8.
- Your leaders this Sunday at Augusta National -
Woods lines up his putt here on the second for birdie, he had 65ft there to make up and putts it within 6ft of the hole. Good putt considering his position. He makes no mistakes for the par putt. Good recovery from Woods.
Finau misses an excellent birdie opportunity on the second, he’ll have a tap in for par. Big chance for him there to close the gap on Molinari.
Molinari also misses his birdie putt – so it’s as you were for the final group.
Schauffele misses his par putt to pick up his first bogey of the day to drop back to -9.
Patrick Cantlay moves to -8 with a birdie as he closes in on the top five. Also on -8 is Phil Mickelson. Three birdies today moves him into the top 10.
Here is the top of your Masters leaderboard:
1. Molinari (-13)
2. Finau (-11)
2. Woods (-11)
2. Koepka (-11)
5. Schauffele (-9)
5. Oosthuizen (-9)
5. Kuchar (-9)
5. Simpson (-9)
KOEPKA! A birdie on the 2nd brings him to -11 alongside Finau and Woods.
It’s beginning to get crowded at the top of that leaderboard.
Molinari leaves himself just short of the green on his second shot. As for Finau, his approach comes up a little short but thankfully doesn’t run into the bunker.
Woods gets on the green but looks like he’ll have a two putt. That errant drive has cost him.
Meanwhile, Schauffele almost holes out from his chip, he’ll have an straightforward putt for par. A good save after a poor second shot.
FINAL GROUP
Woods drives into the trees on the second. Looks like he’s going to be in a spot of bother down there. Tiger gets himself out of trouble and is back on the fairway with his second shot.
No such problems for Molinari and Finau however. They both find the fairway.
Elsewhere, McIlroy just misses a birdie putt on 16, he’ll take his par to keep him on -4.
Spieth drops a shot on the 5th and pars the 6th to stifle his early momentum.
Xander Schauffele gets his final round off to a flyer, picking up two early birdies to bring him to -10 alongside Brooks Koepka in T4.
Woods misses his chance to make the first birdie of the afternoon, looks like he’ll save a par here.
Clutch from Molinari there though – picks up a par putt from 13 feet. Tremendous from him there. He’s picked up just one bogey over the course of the weekend and that came during his first round. Solid.
Finau also saves par on the first. No falters on the first then as the final group get off to a steady start.
- Leaders // Final Group (Through 1) -
1. Molinari (-13)
2. Finau (-11)
2. Woods (-11)
FINAL GROUP
Molinari’s approach shot bounces just off the green, rolling and resting just at the edge – luckily it didn’t it run any further. His putt down the hill runs some distance past the hole, which will leave him a tricky one for par.
Woods fires his at the pin, but his shot rolls back about three feet. He’ll have some 25 feet or so to the pin.
Finau keeps his approach low but it doesn’t quite skip up after meeting a divet just at the front of the green. His chip leaves him a short putt for par.
Meanwhile, McIlroy makes another birdie at 15 to bring him to -4.
Tiger on Tee: He’s in his Sunday red as the final grouping get underway at Augusta National.
Molinari and Woods kick off with drives onto the fairway, Finau sends his a little further left but has a favourable lie to get himself out of any trouble.
Two strokes is the gap between Woods and leader Molinari.
ACE! Bryson DeChambeau nails a hole-in-one on the 16th – just the 21st on that hole in history.
That moves him to level par – retrieving something after he began his final round began with back-to-back double bogeys.
AS IT STANDS: The penultimate group, including Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter and Webb Simpson, have just teed off.
Rory McIlroy – beginning his round on the back nine – is off to a fast start this afternoon.
Starting the day on -1, he eagled the par-five 13th and moves to -2 through five holes and -3 for the tournament.
Jordan Spieth, a previous winner here at Augusta, has got off to a similarly fast start with three birdies in his first four holes to leave him on -7.
Here is the top of your Masters leaderboard:
1. Molinari (-13)
2. Finau (-11)
2. Woods (-11)
4. Koepka (-10)
5. Oosthuizen (-9)
5. Harding (-9)
5. Schauffele (-9)
5. Simpson (-9)
5. Poulter (-9)
Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of the fourth and final round of the 2019 Masters from Augusta National.
Tiger Woods looks to add to his 14 career majors after a stunning Saturday on the back nine, while leader Francesco Molinari has played some flawless golf to hold a two-shot lead ahead of tody’s final round.
The 2019 Masters was set to finish in somewhat unfamiliar circumstances, but perhaps with a very familiar winner, as the final round began much earlier than usual on Sunday.
Due to the anticipated arrival of thunderstorms in the afternoon, organisers brought the tee times forward in round four, while grouping players in threesomes and using the first and 10th tees.
Open champion Molinari holds a two-shot lead at -13, but Woods – a winner at Augusta on four previous occasions – was only two behind alongside Tony Finau.
Woods was looking to complete the most incredible comeback from multiple back surgeries. As recently as November 2017, he was ranked 1,199th in the world and two months earlier he acknowledged he was unsure if he would ever play professional golf again. Molinari, Woods and Finau were due off at 9:20am local time (2:20pm Irish time).
The Italian famously got the better of Tiger last July when they were paired together for the final round of The Open at Carnoustie. Brooks Koepka was three off the lead at 10 under with 18 holes to play, with Ian Poulter and Webb Simpson a further shot back.
Although the forecast rain had yet to arrive when play began, there were already strong winds at Augusta, providing additional intrigue on the final day.
