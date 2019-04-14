4 mins ago

FINAL GROUP:

Another par for Molinari on the third, three on the bounce for the Italian.

BIRDIE FOR WOODS! That will feel huge after his recovery on the 2nd, he moves within one of the lead. Excellent off the tee and his judgement on the greens today has been very, very impressive.

Finau also cards a par on the third, so Woods moves out into second on his own. One shot behind Molinari.

Game on.