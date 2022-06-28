Galway and Dublin golfers qualify in final spots for The Open at St Andrews

DUBLINER DAVID CAREY and Galway native Ronan Mullarney are two of 16 players who made it over the final hurdle and booked their spot in the 150th Open at St Andrews.

36-holes of final Qualifying took place on Tuesday across four venues. There were four spots on offer at each venue. 26-year-old Carey holed a 50-foot putt on his final hole at Fairmont St Andrews to secure his place at July’s championship.

Congratulations to Golf Ireland Professionals Ronan Mullarney and @davidcareygolf who have qualified for @TheOpen via Final Qualifying today☘️⛳️👏#GolfIreland @sportireland pic.twitter.com/Vno8Pxzt2J — Golf Ireland (@GolfIreland_) June 28, 2022

“I’m big on my golf history,” a delighted Carey told The Courier. “I went to the Old Course yesterday and walked around the first, second, 17th and 18th. Maybe that was the extra inspiration for me.

“That was the first time I’d even seen it. It is so cool to be able to walk it and see the stands and just look at everything.”

At Prince’s, Mullarney shot a birdie on the 15th and 17th to tie second and avoid a play-off for the final spot. The championship takes place on 14–17 July.