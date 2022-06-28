Membership : Access or Sign Up
Galway and Dublin golfers qualify in final spots for The Open at St Andrews

36-holes of final Qualifying took place on Tuesday across four venues.

By The42 Team Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 9:44 PM
36 minutes ago 1,390 Views 1 Comment
Image: PA
Image: PA

DUBLINER DAVID CAREY and Galway native Ronan Mullarney are two of 16 players who made it over the final hurdle and booked their spot in the 150th Open at St Andrews.

36-holes of final Qualifying took place on Tuesday across four venues. There were four spots on offer at each venue. 26-year-old Carey holed a 50-foot putt on his final hole at Fairmont St Andrews to secure his place at July’s championship.

“I’m big on my golf history,” a delighted Carey told The Courier. “I went to the Old Course yesterday and walked around the first, second, 17th and 18th. Maybe that was the extra inspiration for me.

“That was the first time I’d even seen it. It is so cool to be able to walk it and see the stands and just look at everything.”

At Prince’s, Mullarney shot a birdie on the 15th and 17th to tie second and avoid a play-off for the final spot. The championship takes place on 14–17 July.

The42 Team

