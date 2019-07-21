21 mins ago

AS IT STANDS: The fourth round is well underway at Royal Portrush but the leaders aren’t due on the first tee for another hour or so. Lowry plays alongside Fleetwood in the final group at 1.47pm, with Holmes and Koepka in the penultimate pairing 10 minutes earlier.

Fleetwood and American Holmes are also chasing their maiden Major titles, but world number one Koepka has not failed to finish in the top two in all three Majors so far this season, winning The Masters and PGA Championship.

World number three Justin Rose, who finished tied for second at last year’s Open, is also on nine-under.

Two of the most talented players on tour never to have won a Major, Lee Westwood and Rickie Fowler, tee off at eight-under.

Jordan Spieth, Open champion two years ago, Irish Open winner Jon Rahm, Danny Willett and Tony Finau also form a dangerous group at seven-under with the potential to shoot themselves into contention.

Source: The Open