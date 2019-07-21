We’re following all the Sunday afternoon action from Royal Portrush as Shane Lowry chases Major glory.
- Shane Lowry holds a four-shot lead heading into the final round
- The Offaly native tees off at 1.47pm
- Fleetwood, Holmes and Koepka among the chasing pack
- Live leaderboard available here>
Despite the gusting winds — it’s now up to 22mph — the early scoring would suggest this course is still manageable and the pins still gettable. Defending champion Francesco Molinari has showed the way after closing his championship with an impressive 66, with the Italian finishing on three-under.
Lowry, meanwhile, looks very relaxed as he finalises his preparations on the range. He tees off in 45 minutes. Not long now!
Some of the early scenes from Royal Portrush.
AS IT STANDS: The fourth round is well underway at Royal Portrush but the leaders aren’t due on the first tee for another hour or so. Lowry plays alongside Fleetwood in the final group at 1.47pm, with Holmes and Koepka in the penultimate pairing 10 minutes earlier.
Fleetwood and American Holmes are also chasing their maiden Major titles, but world number one Koepka has not failed to finish in the top two in all three Majors so far this season, winning The Masters and PGA Championship.
World number three Justin Rose, who finished tied for second at last year’s Open, is also on nine-under.
Two of the most talented players on tour never to have won a Major, Lee Westwood and Rickie Fowler, tee off at eight-under.
Jordan Spieth, Open champion two years ago, Irish Open winner Jon Rahm, Danny Willett and Tony Finau also form a dangerous group at seven-under with the potential to shoot themselves into contention.
Good afternoon and welcome along to The42‘s live coverage of the fourth and final round of The Open from Royal Portrush, where Shane Lowry holds a four-shot lead and stands on the brink of history on the Dunluce Links.
After a truly magnificent eight-under-par round of 63 on Saturday, Lowry’s total of 16-under is the lowest after 54 holes in Open history, putting the Offaly native in a great position as he chases his first Major title.
Lowry has, of course, been in this situation before having held a four-shot lead heading into the final round of the 2016 US Open at Oakmount, but a Sunday afternoon 76 that day saw his hopes evaporate.
The inclement weather has closed in on Royal Portrush, with the winds up and the rain falling quite heavily, but this is Lowry’s date with destiny and just 18 holes stand between him and a famous, famous win on Irish soil.
England’s Tommy Fleetwood is his nearest challenger, but there is a dangerous chasing pack including JB Holmes and Brooks Koepka, all of whom who will be hoping to reel the leader in as the afternoon unfolds.
Stick with us and we’ll bring you all the drama as it happens!
