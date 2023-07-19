Poll: Who do you think will win the 2023 Open Championship?

THE STAGE IS set for the final golf Major of the 2023 season with the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake beginning tomorrow.

This year we’ve already seen victories for Jon Rahm at the Masters, Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship and Wyndham Clark at the US Open.

Who is going to join them? Rory McIlroy is the favourite after last weekend’s Scottish Open success with Scottie Scheffler, Rahm and Koepka other leading contenders.

Cameron Smith is the defending champions after his win twelve months ago at St Andrews, while Viktor Hovland is another in the reckoning as he seeks his first Major.

But who do you think will win? Let us know.

