Saturday 4 April, 2020
R&A admits postponement is an option for The Open

The tournament is scheduled to take place at Royal St George’s in July.

By The42 Team Friday 3 Apr 2020, 8:05 AM
https://the42.ie/5065352
Will the Claret Jug be up for grabs this summer?
THE R&A IS considering postponing The Open but a decision has yet to be taken on if the tournament will go ahead.

The Masters and US PGA Championship have already been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with no confirmation yet as to whether the first two majors of 2020 will take place later in the year.

Reports in the United States said The Open, due to take place at Royal St George’s in July, was close to following suit.

Several factors, including the fact St Andrews is set to play host to the 150th Open in 2021, will have to be considered by the R&A.

“We are continuing to work through our options for The Open this year, including postponement,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said. 

“Due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve. We are well aware of the importance of being able to give clear guidance to fans, players and everyone involved and are working to resolve this as soon as we can.

“We will give a further update as soon as we are in a position to do so and thank everyone for their support and understanding in this challenging situation.”

Organisers said last month the focus was “proceeding as planned” for the event, which is scheduled to take place 16-19 July.

