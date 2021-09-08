Royal Portrush will host The Open again in 2025

THE OPEN IS to return to Royal Portrush in 2025, the R&A has announced.
The news marks a quick return for the event to the Northern Irish links following its successful hosting two years ago.
As well as having a popular winner in Ireland’s Shane Lowry, the 2019 event attracted a crowd of 237,750 throughout the week – a record for an Open outside of St Andrews.
Portrush had not previously hosted an Open since 1951.
R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “We could not be more thrilled to be bringing the Open back to Royal Portrush in 2025.
“There will be huge excitement among golf fans around the world to see the best men’s players facing the challenge of this magnificent links once again.”
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
The 150th Open is scheduled to be held at St Andrews next year, with Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon hosting in 2023 and 2024 respectively.
Royal Portrush will host The Open for the third time in 2025 ⛳️— The Open (@TheOpen) September 8, 2021
Read more here 👉 https://t.co/hDpsTwMCu1 pic.twitter.com/OYGcVnSOgX
We are delighted to announce that The Open will return to @RoyalPortrush for The 153rd Open Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AL0kuj50gm— The Open (@TheOpen) September 8, 2021
COMMENTS (1)