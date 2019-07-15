Woods among the afternoon starters as The Open arrives at Royal Portrush

DARREN CLARKE WILL hit the first shot of The Open at Royal Portrush on Thursday morning, while Tiger Woods will be among the afternoon starters at the fourth and final Major of the year.

Home favourite Clarke, the 2011 Open champion, will be in the first group to tee off at the County Antrim links early on Thursday morning [6.35am], alongside Ireland’s amateur champion James Sugrue and Charley Hoffman of America.

Toger Woods during Sunday's practice round at Royal Portrush. Source: AP/PA Images

Pádraig Harrington, playing with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Andrew Putnam, will get his first round underway at 7.30am, while Shane Lowry tees it up alongside Phil Mickelson and Branden Grace at 7.52am.

Also among the early starters are Graeme McDowell [9.14am] and Rory McIlroy [10.09am], who has been paired for the first two rounds with US Open winner Gary Woodland and Englishman Paul Casey.

Francesco Molinari will begin his defence of the Claret Jug with Australian Adam Scott and American Bryson Dechambeau at 9.58am.

Woods will draw plenty of interest from the sold-out galleries on Thursday afternoon, when he tees off at 3.10pm alongside Matt Wallace and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Full list of tee times available here>

