'Tom Brady has a chance to cement his GOAT status and push it to mythical proportions'

SUPER BOWL LV is just days away now.

Led by a 43-year-old Tom Brady who is showing no signs of slowing down, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already made NFL history by becoming the first team to reach a Super Bowl hosted by their home stadium.

The Bucs will be looking to upset the odds when they come up against defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs, who are relying on their combo of head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes to produce the goods for a second consecutive year.

In the latest episode of The Punt — our monthly show sponsored by William Hill that looks ahead to the major sporting events — The42′s Gavan Casey is joined by two American football experts from this side of the pond to bring you an in-depth preview of Sunday’s game.

Sam Monson is lead NFL analyst at Pro Football Focus (PFF) and host of the PFF podcast, while Steve O’Rourke is an NFL writer formerly of The42 team.

“The storylines in this Super Bowl speak for themselves,” says Monson. “You’ve got Tom Brady, the greatest of all-time, playing with house money. He’s got a chance to not just cement his GOAT status but to push it into mythical proportions of Michael Jordan.

“When people look back, they will talk about how Brady won whenever he wanted to.

“He is up against the young pretender, Patrick Mahomes, who people think has a realistic shot to chase down Brady and set out his own dynasty with this Kansas City Chiefs team that can rival what we’ve seen with the New England Patriots of the past 20 years.

“So I think it’s a really fun Super Bowl.”

Will it be a seventh Super Bowl ring for Tom Brady? Source: Dirk Shadd/Times

After that, we turn our attention to the 2021 Six Nations, which gets underway this weekend as Ireland prepare to take on Wales in Cardiff.

Former Leinster fly-half Andy Dunne returns from his punditry hiatus to chat to Gavan about seeing some signs of hope in Andy Farrell’s Ireland, his predictions for the tournament and, of course, his beloved French.

The lads will give a couple of tips with the latest William Hill odds throughout, and this episode The Punt is also available in audio-only form wherever you get your podcasts.

