BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Friday 5 February 2021
Advertisement

'Tom Brady has a chance to cement his GOAT status and push it to mythical proportions'

This weekend’s Super Bowl LV and the Six Nations tournament are both previewed in the latest episode of The Punt.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Feb 2021, 8:30 AM
49 minutes ago 576 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5345612

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

SUPER BOWL LV is just days away now.

Led by a 43-year-old Tom Brady who is showing no signs of slowing down, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already made NFL history by becoming the first team to reach a Super Bowl hosted by their home stadium. 

The Bucs will be looking to upset the odds when they come up against defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs, who are relying on their combo of head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes to produce the goods for a second consecutive year.

In the latest episode of The Punt — our monthly show sponsored by William Hill that looks ahead to the major sporting events — The42′s Gavan Casey is joined by two American football experts from this side of the pond to bring you an in-depth preview of Sunday’s game. 

Sam Monson is lead NFL analyst at Pro Football Focus (PFF) and host of the PFF podcast, while Steve O’Rourke is an NFL writer formerly of The42 team. 

“The storylines in this Super Bowl speak for themselves,” says Monson. “You’ve got Tom Brady, the greatest of all-time, playing with house money. He’s got a chance to not just cement his GOAT status but to push it into mythical proportions of Michael Jordan.

“When people look back, they will talk about how Brady won whenever he wanted to.

“He is up against the young pretender, Patrick Mahomes, who people think has a realistic shot to chase down Brady and set out his own dynasty with this Kansas City Chiefs team that can rival what we’ve seen with the New England Patriots of the past 20 years. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“So I think it’s a really fun Super Bowl.” 

sports-fbn-bucs-brady-pt Will it be a seventh Super Bowl ring for Tom Brady? Source: Dirk Shadd/Times

After that, we turn our attention to the 2021 Six Nations, which gets underway this weekend as Ireland prepare to take on Wales in Cardiff.

Former Leinster fly-half Andy Dunne returns from his punditry hiatus to chat to Gavan about seeing some signs of hope in Andy Farrell’s Ireland, his predictions for the tournament and, of course, his beloved French. 

The lads will give a couple of tips with the latest William Hill odds throughout, and this episode The Punt is also available in audio-only form wherever you get your podcasts. 

Always gamble responsibly. For more information, see gamblingtherapy.org 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie