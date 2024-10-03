The Racket longlisted for William Hill Sports Book of the Year

THE LONGLIST FOR the William Hill Sports Book of the Year 2024 has been announced.

17 books have been nominated, including ‘The Racket’ by former Irish tennis player Conor Niland. ‘The Racket’ was written in collaboration with The 42′s Gavin Cooney.

The longlist, in full, is as follows:

These Heavy Black Bones – Rebecca Achieng Adulu-Bushell

A Culture of Kits – John Blair

Headshot – Rita Bullwinkel

When I Passed The Statue Of Liberty I Became Black – Harry Edward

Searching for Novak – Mark Hodgkinson

Unique – Kelly Holmes

More Than A Game – David Horspool

Extra Time Beckons, Penalties Loom – Adam Hurrey

Richie Benaud’s Blue Suede Shoes – David Kynaston

Angel of the Mountains – PaulMaunder5

The Racket – Conor Niland

Warming Up – Madeline Orr

Munichs – David Peace

My Beautiful Sisters – Khalida Popal

It’s Not Banter, It’s Racism – Azeem Rafiq

The Race to be Myself – Caster Semenya

LIV and Let Die – Alan Shipnuck

Nancy Froston (The Athletic), Neil Foggin (William Hill) and Matt Williams (Greatest Hits Radio) make up this year’s judging panel.

The William Hill Sports Book of the Year is its 36th year, having began in 1989. It is described as the “richest, most prestigious literary sports book prize in the world,” with the prize worth £30,000.

‘Good For a Girl’ by Lauren Fleshman won last year’s edition, while Paul Kimmage is among its previous winners.

You can read an interview with Conor Niland about The Racket on The 42 here >