Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
read the game

The Racket longlisted for William Hill Sports Book of the Year

Conor Niland’s book was written in collaboration with The 42′s Gavin Cooney.
8.29am, 3 Oct 2024
72
0

THE LONGLIST FOR the William Hill Sports Book of the Year 2024 has been announced.

17 books have been nominated, including ‘The Racket’ by former Irish tennis player Conor Niland. ‘The Racket’ was written in collaboration with The 42′s Gavin Cooney.

The longlist, in full, is as follows:

  • These Heavy Black Bones – Rebecca Achieng Adulu-Bushell
  • A Culture of Kits – John Blair
  • Headshot – Rita Bullwinkel
  • When I Passed The Statue Of Liberty I Became Black – Harry Edward
  • Searching for Novak – Mark Hodgkinson
  • Unique – Kelly Holmes
  • More Than A Game – David Horspool
  • Extra Time Beckons, Penalties Loom – Adam Hurrey
  • Richie Benaud’s Blue Suede Shoes – David Kynaston
  • Angel of the Mountains – PaulMaunder5
  • The Racket – Conor Niland
  • Warming Up – Madeline Orr
  • Munichs – David Peace
  • My Beautiful Sisters – Khalida Popal
  • It’s Not Banter, It’s Racism – Azeem Rafiq
  • The Race to be Myself – Caster Semenya
  • LIV and Let Die – Alan Shipnuck

Nancy Froston (The Athletic), Neil Foggin (William Hill) and Matt Williams (Greatest Hits Radio) make up this year’s judging panel. 

The William Hill Sports Book of the Year is its 36th year, having began in 1989. It is described as the “richest, most prestigious literary sports book prize in the world,” with the prize worth £30,000. 

‘Good For a Girl’ by Lauren Fleshman won last year’s edition, while Paul Kimmage is among its previous winners.

You can read an interview with Conor Niland about The Racket on The 42 here >

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie