Dublin: 14°C Monday 17 October 2022
Who are the contenders to replace Des Cahill on The Sunday Game?

Dublin native Cahill is stepping down from his role.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 17 Oct 2022, 6:35 PM
31 minutes ago 1,993 Views 0 Comments
Image: Inpho
THE SUNDAY GAME will have a new host for the first time in 15 seasons after Des Cahill’s decision to step down today.

There is no obvious successor to replace the Dublin native, who made the decision to vacate the role on the popular highlights show due to a desire to cover live sporting events. 

He’s the latest high-profile personality to depart the programme, following a number of pundits deciding to take up management jobs.

The new presenter is set to be announced in 2023, with the first show not set to air until April, but what are the names in the running to replace him? 

RTÉ

There are a number of presenters already in the national broadcaster who could take on the role.

The likes of Jacqui Hurley, Damien LawlorEvanne Ni Chuilinn and Clare McNamara have all presented club GAA games over the past couple of years. 

Hurley and Ni Chuilinn are the early favourites with some bookmakers. Both are knowledgeable on GAA and highly experienced in presenting gigs.

Lawlor spent time with Sky Sports before returning to Donnybrook, where he started pitchside before taking on presenting duties.

Another option is Darragh Maloney, who is a regular GAA commentator for RTÉ, while he also works as a presenter and commentator on soccer.

Radio presenter Darren Frehill and broadcasters Marty Morrissey and John Kenny are longer shots. 

Outsiders 

In the event RTÉ do look outside Montrose for Cahill’s replacement, Dara Ó Cinnéide would be a leading contender. He currently presents TG4′s Seó Spóirt and works for Radio na Gaeltachta, having served as a pundit on The Sunday Game in the past.

Virgin Media pair Tommy Martin and Joe Molloy present soccer and rugby respectively on the channel, but both are well-versed on GAA matters. Molloy’s Off The Ball colleague Ger Gilroy is another experienced presenter with sound GAA credentials. 

Elsewhere, TG4′s Micheál Ó Domhnaill and Second Captains’ Eoin McDevitt could also be suitable for the hot seat.

