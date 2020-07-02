This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 2 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Ultimate 90s Football Quiz – Part 1

Put your retro football knowledge to the test while The Fresh Prince of Bel Air is on an ad break.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,082 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5137616

In 1999, Lazio became the last team to win the now-defunct European Cup Winners' Cup. Who managed them to a 2-1 victory over Real Mallorca in the final?
PA
Sven Goran Eriksson
Dino Zoff

Alberto Zaccheroni
Which team held England to a draw in the opening game at Euro 96?
PA
Czech Republic
Turkey

Switzerland
Can you name the only club to win back-to-back League of Ireland Premier Division titles during the 90s?
INPHO
St Patrick's Athletic
INPHO
Dundalk

INPHO
Shelbourne
INPHO
Derry City
For three separate seasons during the 90s, no player scored more goals in the Bundesliga than this man. What's his name?
PA
Fredi Bobic
Ulf Kirsten

Marco Bode
During the inaugural Premier League season of 1992-93, which club's kit was manufactured by Asics?
PA
Blackburn Rovers
Queens Park Rangers

Coventry City
Do you know who was named Best Young Player at the 1990 World Cup?
PA
Andreas Möller
PA
Paolo Maldini

Paul Gascoigne
PA
Robert Prosinecki
AC Milan broke the world transfer record in 1992 when they spent £13million on Gianluigi Lentini. From which club was he signed?
PA
Atalanta
Sampdoria

Torino
Wearing this shirt would have made you a supporter of which French club?
PA
Lyon
Marseille

Auxerre
Who scored the first Ireland goal of Mick McCarthy's reign as manager, which came in a friendly against Croatia in June 1996?
INPHO
Niall Quinn
INPHO
Keith O'Neill

INPHO
Mark Kennedy
INPHO
Tony Cascarino
When Barcelona defeated Sampdoria to win the 1991-92 European Cup, which venue hosted the final?
PA
Stadio San Nicola, Bari
Olympiastadion, Munich

Wembley, London
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Diego Maradona
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ivan Zamorano
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Hristo Stoichkov
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Dennis Bergkamp
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Franco Baresi
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Laurent Blanc
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Stephen Keshi
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Andreas Brehme
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Cafu
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Peter Schmeichel
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie