The Ultimate 90s Football Quiz – Part 1

In 1999, Lazio became the last team to win the now-defunct European Cup Winners' Cup. Who managed them to a 2-1 victory over Real Mallorca in the final? PA Sven Goran Eriksson Dino Zoff

Alberto Zaccheroni

Which team held England to a draw in the opening game at Euro 96? PA Czech Republic Turkey

Switzerland

Can you name the only club to win back-to-back League of Ireland Premier Division titles during the 90s? INPHO St Patrick's Athletic INPHO Dundalk

INPHO Shelbourne INPHO Derry City

For three separate seasons during the 90s, no player scored more goals in the Bundesliga than this man. What's his name? PA Fredi Bobic Ulf Kirsten

Marco Bode

During the inaugural Premier League season of 1992-93, which club's kit was manufactured by Asics? PA Blackburn Rovers Queens Park Rangers

Coventry City

Do you know who was named Best Young Player at the 1990 World Cup? PA Andreas Möller PA Paolo Maldini

Paul Gascoigne PA Robert Prosinecki

AC Milan broke the world transfer record in 1992 when they spent £13million on Gianluigi Lentini. From which club was he signed? PA Atalanta Sampdoria

Torino

Wearing this shirt would have made you a supporter of which French club? PA Lyon Marseille

Auxerre

Who scored the first Ireland goal of Mick McCarthy's reign as manager, which came in a friendly against Croatia in June 1996? INPHO Niall Quinn INPHO Keith O'Neill

INPHO Mark Kennedy INPHO Tony Cascarino