The Ultimate 90s Football Quiz – Part 1
Put your retro football knowledge to the test while The Fresh Prince of Bel Air is on an ad break.
In 1999, Lazio became the last team to win the now-defunct European Cup Winners' Cup. Who managed them to a 2-1 victory over Real Mallorca in the final?
Sven Goran Eriksson
Dino Zoff
Alberto Zaccheroni
Which team held England to a draw in the opening game at Euro 96?
Czech Republic
Turkey
Switzerland
Can you name the only club to win back-to-back League of Ireland Premier Division titles during the 90s?
St Patrick's Athletic
Dundalk
Shelbourne
Derry City
For three separate seasons during the 90s, no player scored more goals in the Bundesliga than this man. What's his name?
Fredi Bobic
Ulf Kirsten
Marco Bode
During the inaugural Premier League season of 1992-93, which club's kit was manufactured by Asics?
Blackburn Rovers
Queens Park Rangers
Coventry City
Do you know who was named Best Young Player at the 1990 World Cup?
Andreas Möller
Paolo Maldini
Paul Gascoigne
Robert Prosinecki
AC Milan broke the world transfer record in 1992 when they spent £13million on Gianluigi Lentini. From which club was he signed?
Atalanta
Sampdoria
Torino
Wearing this shirt would have made you a supporter of which French club?
Lyon
Marseille
Auxerre
Who scored the first Ireland goal of Mick McCarthy's reign as manager, which came in a friendly against Croatia in June 1996?
Niall Quinn
Keith O'Neill
Mark Kennedy
Tony Cascarino
When Barcelona defeated Sampdoria to win the 1991-92 European Cup, which venue hosted the final?
Stadio San Nicola, Bari
Olympiastadion, Munich
Wembley, London
