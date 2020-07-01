Ireland's Jeff Hendrick bids farewell to Burnley as AC Milan speculation mounts

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Hendrick has said his final goodbyes to Burnley as the curtain comes down on his four-year stint at the Clarets.

After weeks of uncertainty and speculation, the Premier League side confirmed last week that Hendrick would leave the club when his contract expired on 30 June.

“Midfielder Jeff Hendrick is to leave Turf Moor to end his four-year stay with the Clarets after the club was unable to agree terms on a new deal with the Republic of Ireland international,” a statement read.

And the 28-year-old penned an emotional farewell to fans on his Instagram account last night: “4 years done at Burnley,” he wrote. “I’ve said my goodbyes to the players and staff already but just a thank you to the fans.

It’s been a good few years with some memorable results. Finishing 7th with a little club like Burnley as they say was something else. The crowd noise don’t go unnoticed and it really helps push the lads on so keep it up.

“You have a great group of lads representing your club so keep being their 12th man and help them in the last few games and next year. I can’t speak highly enough of the lads there, they deserve nothing but praise for their efforts week in week out.

“Cheers. Goodbye and thanks again.”

Several of his Irish and Burnley team-mates and other footballers wished him well as Hendrick now weighs up his next move.

In late May, the 28-year-old was linked with a move to AC Milan on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports.

The Italian club reportedly indicated their interest in the midfielder prior to the Covid-19 crisis and were assessing their options ahead of the transfer window, with their Serie A counterparts Roma also linked.

A number of Premier League sides are also understood to have shown an interest in Hendrick — who joined Burnley from Derby County in 2016 after impressing for Ireland at that summer’s Euros.

Sky Sports maintain that AC Milan remain interested in the Irishman, while Football Daily are reporting that the player will sign for the Italian outfit on a free transfer in the coming days.

Jeff Hendrick has rejected every deal Burnley have given him meaning he is now a free agent! 🤝



He is now likely to sign for AC Milan... YES AC Milan! 😳 pic.twitter.com/pNtfbcbc9S — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 30, 2020

“We understand that he’s likely to sign for AC Milan in the next few days,” as was said in a video report yesterday. “Once he’s a free agent as of midnight tonight, he can pursue that deal.”

Meanwhile, MilanNews are reporting that the club have not confirmed the rumours and that it is all merely speculation at the moment while Italian football journalist Daniele Longo — of Calciomercato.com — appears to have poured cold water on the links.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!