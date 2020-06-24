This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Burnley confirm departure of Irish international Jeff Hendrick

The Premier League club were ‘unable to agree terms on a new deal’ with the Dubliner.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 2:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,656 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5131590
Jeff Hendrick (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Jeff Hendrick (file pic).
Jeff Hendrick (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

BURNLEY HAVE CONFIRMED that Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

After weeks of uncertainty and speculation, the Premier League side buried the confirmation of his departure in a news article announcing Phil Bardsley’s new contract at Turf Moor.

“Midfielder Jeff Hendrick is to leave Turf Moor to end his four-year stay with the Clarets after the club was unable to agree terms on a new deal with the Republic of Ireland international,” the statement on the Dubliner reads reads.

Hendrick is one of five Burnley players with a contract that’s due to expire on 30 June, with goalkeepers Joe Hart and Adam Legzdins and winger Aaron Lennon also departing.

In late May, 28-year-old Hendrick was linked with a move to AC Milan on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports. The Italian club reportedly indicated their interest in the midfielder prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and were assessing their options ahead of the transfer window, with their Serie A counterparts Roma also linked.

A number of Premier League sides are also understood to have shown an interest in Hendrick and while Burnley were hopeful of keeping him after talks, nothing came to fruition.

Last week, Clarets manager Sean Dyche was critical of the club for failing to tie down key players like Hendrick.

He now leaves the club who he joined from Derby County in 2016 after impressing for Ireland at that summer’s Euros.

Burnley’s six remaining games in the English top-flight season are all due to take place in July, but Hendrick — who made 27 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring three goals — will be a free agent by then.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie