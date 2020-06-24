Burnley confirm departure of Irish international Jeff Hendrick

BURNLEY HAVE CONFIRMED that Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

After weeks of uncertainty and speculation, the Premier League side buried the confirmation of his departure in a news article announcing Phil Bardsley’s new contract at Turf Moor.

“Midfielder Jeff Hendrick is to leave Turf Moor to end his four-year stay with the Clarets after the club was unable to agree terms on a new deal with the Republic of Ireland international,” the statement on the Dubliner reads reads.

Hendrick is one of five Burnley players with a contract that’s due to expire on 30 June, with goalkeepers Joe Hart and Adam Legzdins and winger Aaron Lennon also departing.

In late May, 28-year-old Hendrick was linked with a move to AC Milan on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports. The Italian club reportedly indicated their interest in the midfielder prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and were assessing their options ahead of the transfer window, with their Serie A counterparts Roma also linked.

A number of Premier League sides are also understood to have shown an interest in Hendrick and while Burnley were hopeful of keeping him after talks, nothing came to fruition.

Last week, Clarets manager Sean Dyche was critical of the club for failing to tie down key players like Hendrick.

He now leaves the club who he joined from Derby County in 2016 after impressing for Ireland at that summer’s Euros.

Burnley’s six remaining games in the English top-flight season are all due to take place in July, but Hendrick — who made 27 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring three goals — will be a free agent by then.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!