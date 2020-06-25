This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 25 June, 2020
'We shouldn’t be 100% happy' - Solskjaer demands more from Man United

The Red Devils boss was impressed by Anthony Martial’s maiden hat-trick for the team.

By Press Association Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 8:44 AM
Solskjaer congratulates his players after defeating Sheffield United.
Image: Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA Wire


Image: Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA Wire

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER was impressed by Anthony Martial’s maiden Manchester United hat-trick – but the former striker wants his side to be even more clinical than they were against Sheffield United.

Having impressed under Louis Van Gaal following his arrival from Monaco, the 24-year-old endured a topsy-turvy few years and Jose Mourinho was keen to sell the inconsistent forward.

But successor Solskjaer put his faith in Martial and gave him the number nine shirt back at the start of the season, and the former United striker helped him fine tune his work in front of goal.

The 1999 treble hero has been rewarded with the France international’s best goalscoring season to date, with Wednesday’s impressive treble taking his tally to 19 and sealing a 3-0 win against the Blades at an empty Old Trafford.

“Very happy for Anthony,” Solskjaer said, having seen Martial score a superb scooped effort after two poacher’s finishes at the near post.

“Of course when you get your hat-trick… it’s just unfortunate he didn’t celebrate with our fans. I thought our performance deserved a win, definitely.

“The third goal was a great goal, but for me the first and the second were better.

“He’s in the box, ready to go. We have worked on that, getting in the box in that situation more often.

“At the near post he showed composure and I think as I said the first goal was vital the way he turns and gets himself into a position to score from Marcus (Rashford’s) cross, very pleased with that.

“He’s getting more and more into those position he could have had one at Spurs a great turn and finish and a great save he’s in good form.”

It was a smooth evening for Solskjaer, but there was a hint of frustration given moments that lacked cutting edge.

“At times it was very, very good football,” the United boss said. “We could and should have scored more goals to put the game to bed before half-time.

“Always worrying going into half-time knowing you should have scored goals the way we controlled the game, pressed and stopped them playing. Very happy with it.

“Still more to come and we shouldn’t be 100% happy with it.”

As for the Blades, this defeat compounded Sunday’s loss by the same scoreline at Newcastle and the goalless draw at Aston Villa last Wednesday – an evening when faulty goal-line technology cost them victory.

Chris Wilder was angered by how much of an “easy night” it was for the home side at Old Trafford, saying there are a lot of wrongs to right at Sheffield United.

“You can imagine with the games coming thick and fast, it’s basically recovery time so no time on the training ground to right the wrongs,” the Blades boss said.

“There’s certainly a lot of wrongs at the moment in terms of my team’s performance, individually and as a team.

“We have got to find an answer from somewhere. We looked pretty tired.

“I know when you’re chasing a ball for 90-odd minutes and world-class players are keeping it away from you, you are going to feel mentally and physically tired – and especially when you turn the ball over as cheaply as we did.

“Whether it’s back to basics, whatever it is, we need to find an answer pretty quickly because I don’t want us to fall off the side of the cliff.”

