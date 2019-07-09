The world number two is coming to Limerick next summer

DUSTIN JOHNSON WILL play the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, it has been announced

Also confirmed to join Johnson at next year’s event are nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matt Kuchar, 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell, and Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello, a three-time European Tour event winner.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Niall Horan and Mark Wahlberg have already been announced as part of the line-up for the competition set to take place in Limerick next summer.

It is the second time Johnson has played the charity event, previously featuring in 2010. Since then, he has become one of the sport’s leading stars, triumphing at the 2016 US Open and garnering 22 professional wins in total.

“Dustin Johnson has been a great supporter of the Pro-Am in years past, so I’m delighted he will again join us in Limerick next summer,” tournament host JP McManus said. “His career has delivered so much since the last Pro-Am and it’ll be a privilege for the spectators to see him in action.

“The same goes for Graeme, Matt and Rafa — three superb golfers all showcasing the true nature of the event. I’d also strongly encourage anybody wishing to join us in Adare to get their ticket caps ASAP — with one year to go we have already sold a large quantity and we don’t want people disappointed to miss out.”

The event takes place on 6-7 July 2020 at the Tom Fazio redesigned Golf Course.

More celebrity and professional announcements are expected in the coming months for the Pro-Am, which has raised millions for charitable organisations in Ireland’s Mid-West since its inception in 1990.

Info on tickets can be found here.

