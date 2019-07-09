This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The world number two is coming to Limerick next summer

Dustin Johnson has been confirmed to play the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 10:40 AM
1 hour ago 2,636 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4716738
Dustin Johnson (file pic).
Image: Carlos Osorio
Dustin Johnson (file pic).
Dustin Johnson (file pic).
Image: Carlos Osorio

DUSTIN JOHNSON WILL play the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, it has been announced

Also confirmed to join Johnson at next year’s event are nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matt Kuchar, 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell, and Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello, a three-time European Tour event winner.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Niall Horan and Mark Wahlberg have already been announced as part of the line-up for the competition set to take place in Limerick next summer.

It is the second time Johnson has played the charity event, previously featuring in 2010. Since then, he has become one of the sport’s leading stars, triumphing at the 2016 US Open and garnering 22 professional wins in total.

“Dustin Johnson has been a great supporter of the Pro-Am in years past, so I’m delighted he will again join us in Limerick next summer,” tournament host JP McManus said. “His career has delivered so much since the last Pro-Am and it’ll be a privilege for the spectators to see him in action.

“The same goes for Graeme, Matt and Rafa — three superb golfers all showcasing the true nature of the event. I’d also strongly encourage anybody wishing to join us in Adare to get their ticket caps ASAP — with one year to go we have already sold a large quantity and we don’t want people disappointed to miss out.”

The event takes place on 6-7 July 2020 at the Tom Fazio redesigned Golf Course.

More celebrity and professional announcements are expected in the coming months for the Pro-Am, which has raised millions for charitable organisations in Ireland’s Mid-West since its inception in 1990.

Info on tickets can be found here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie